John Harbaugh Agrees With Bill Belichick On End-Zone Cameras

Sep 20, 2016 at 03:45 AM
Downing_Garrett
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

20_HarbsBelichick_news.jpg


It's not often that Ravens and Patriots fans find themselves aligned.

But the head coaches for the respective teams are on the same page when it comes to an issue that hurt the Ravens over the weekend. Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick has said for years that the league should implement cameras at the goal line to aid in instant replay, and Harbaugh agrees.

The topic was brought up after Baltimore's game against Cleveland, where the officials ruled that Browns receiver Corey Coleman was in bounds on the game's first touchdown. They reviewed the catch, but didn't have any clear video evidence to overturn it. A photo taken from field level showed that Coleman's foot was out of bounds, which would have taken the touchdown off the board.

If the NFL had additional video cameras along the back of the end zone, that could have given the officials a much better angle to make the call.

"Coach Belichick has been a champion of [adding end-zone cameras], and I support fully what he says, out of fairness," Harbaugh said. "There should be the same number of cameras at every game, and if the network doesn't have them, the NFL should put them in there."

Harbaugh and Belichick have often agreed with each other when it comes to issues of instant replay. Belichick has advocated for all plays to be reviewable, and Harbaugh also made a strong case for the expansion of instant replay at last year's owners meetings.

The Patriots made an official rules proposal for the league to add end-zone cameras two years ago, and Belichick reportedly made an impassioned speech at the owners meetings that the league should pay for the equipment if the television networks don't provide it.

The proposal was denied, and now the number of television cameras at a game varies depending on which broadcast team is producing the game.

"[Coach Belichick] says it way more flamboyantly than I do – he had some great lines that we all laughed about – but I'm siding up with coach Belichick on that one," Harbaugh said. "That would be the right thing to do. Every game is just as important to the teams that are playing in the game."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Kevin Zeitler Returns to Practice

The Ravens have been dominant in Week 1 under John Harbaugh. Raiders tight end Darren Waller, an ex-Raven, is a matchup nightmare. Baltimore has been studying Raiders videotape for months.
news

Now 100-Percent Healthy, Marquise Brown Expects to Hit the Ground Running

Wide receiver Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown says he's totally healthy after missing almost all of training camp with a hamstring injury.
news

Around the AFC North: Record Predictions for Division Foes

With Week 1 about to begin, predictions for the 2021 season are rolling in. Here's what some pundits expect in the AFC North, viewed by many as the toughest division in the NFL. 
news

Ravens Sign Josh Bynes to Practice Squad

The veteran linebacker is back for his third run in Baltimore, adding valuable depth.
news

Late for Work 9/6: Ravens' Front Office Is Hoarding Draft Capital 

The Ravens have 10 picks in next year's draft. James Proche is fined for taunting, despite no penalty. Odafe Oweh got the rookies' lowest PFF grade in the preseason.
news

Cover Story - Once A Raven

news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

The Ravens gambled and won with their roster maneuvers. Jimmy Smith's injury is one to watch. The Ravens' development program was on full display. 
news

Late for Work 9/3: Lamar Jackson Will Be 'Most Unstoppable Player of All Time' If His Passing Improves

Pundits expect the Ravens and Browns to battle for supremacy in the AFC North. The Raiders sign veteran linebacker K.J. Wright ahead of season opener against Ravens. Rex Ryan and Bart Scott are reuniting to host a podcast.
news

After Hard But Rewarding Camp, Daelin Hayes Looks to Make Impact

Showing his potential to be a versatile asset as a rookie outside linebacker, Daelin Hayes is soaking up knowledge and making his presence felt.
news

News & Notes: Ravens Have Immediate 'Big Expectations' for Odafe Oweh

Jaylon Ferguson won a spot with his physical edge-setting. Ja'Wuan James is progressing, return still possible. John Harbaugh isn't concerned about his special teams unit.
news

Ravens Re-Sign Veteran Pernell McPhee

Baltimore brought back the veteran outside linebacker after placing a couple players on injured reserve.
news

Late for Work 9/2: Pundits Predict Ravens Offense Will Get Off to a Slow Start

The Ravens receive no love from a panel of NFL.com analysts in their individual awards predictions. Baltimore reportedly plans to sign inside linebacker Josh Bynes to the practice squad.
Find The Codes
Learn More
Learn More
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising