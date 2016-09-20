John Harbaugh Agrees With Bill Belichick On End-Zone Cameras

"Coach Belichick has been a champion of [adding end-zone cameras], and I support fully what he says, out of fairness," Harbaugh said. "There should be the same number of cameras at every game, and if the network doesn't have them, the NFL should put them in there."

Harbaugh and Belichick have often agreed with each other when it comes to issues of instant replay. Belichick has advocated for all plays to be reviewable, and Harbaugh also made a strong case for the expansion of instant replay at last year's owners meetings.

The Patriots made an official rules proposal for the league to add end-zone cameras two years ago, and Belichick reportedly made an impassioned speech at the owners meetings that the league should pay for the equipment if the television networks don't provide it.

The proposal was denied, and now the number of television cameras at a game varies depending on which broadcast team is producing the game.