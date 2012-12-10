John Harbaugh: Decision Is Mine, Joe Flacco Not Consulted





"I'm not getting into any of that," Harbaugh said. "We do a great job in this organization of communicating and talking, and we have great leadership here, all across the board, and I'll just leave it at that."

Harbaugh did say that General Manager Ozzie Newsome is "on board" with the move.

The decision was reached after phone calls and conversations between members of the team's senior leadership following the Ravens' 31-28 overtime loss to the Washington Redskins Sunday. Harbaugh then met with Cameron early Monday morning.

"We have a great leadership group; we have a great owner, a great [general manager], great team president, right through our organization at that level who is involved in any kind of conversation, personnel-wise, whether it's coach or player," Harbaugh said. "I'm just privileged to be a part of that and be with these guys, and they're a big help in all those kinds of things."

It's rare for a playoff contender to fire an offensive coordinator with just three games left in the regular season, but Harbaugh felt like the offense needed a change.

The move has the potential to either disrupt or galvanize the locker room, and the reaction from the players was something Harbaugh considered before making a call.

"It's always a consideration," Harbaugh said. "It's one of the things that you think about; there are a lot of considerations. You try to take all of that into account, and you try to come to a conclusion about what is best for your football team."

Firing Cameron was not only challenging for Harbaugh from a professional sense, but also personally.

The two men have known each other for years and they first coached together in 1997 when Cameron was a head coach at Indiana and hired Harbaugh as an assistant. Cameron was also the quarterbacks coach at Michigan when Harbaugh's brother Jim played there.

"It's tough," Harbaugh said. "It's tough when you cut players. It's tough at training camp when you have to tell guys they're not going to play anymore, that their dream might be over.

"Cam is going to go on and coach. He is going to be coaching very soon in the National Football League. A five-year run as an offensive coordinator in this league is pretty good."

The Ravens have been up-and-down as an offense this year and currently rank 18th in the league with 344.4 yards per game. The group is in the top 10 in the NFL in points per game.

Monday's move came after a game on the road where the offense put up 28 points, one of the finer showings on the road of the season. The Ravens came up short, but Harbaugh said the move wasn't related to one specific issue or incident from Sunday's game.

"It's not that," he said. "I think that's really important to point out. It'd be real easy to go the route that is saying it's a result of something and somebody is taking the blame for something. It is not that. People are going to believe what they want to believe. It's what I believe is best going forward for our offense and for our football team."

After replacing Cameron, Caldwell quickly went to work as the Ravens new offensive coordinator. He met with players and the offensive staff Monday, and the group has already starting game planning for Sunday's game against Denver.

The focus now is to wrap up a playoff spot and the AFC North title, which the Ravens have a chance to do this Sunday.