John Harbaugh Excited to See Lamar Jackson's Continued Growth

Lamar Jackson met Head Coach John Harbaugh in his office on Wednesday. The circumstances were not what they anticipated.

The Ravens were out of the playoffs. It seemed too early to reflect and discuss what lies ahead for 2020. But with the Ravens eliminated in the divisional round, Harbaugh and Jackson are determined to press forward, both confident that the best days for Jackson are ahead.

"He was in my office for a good while," Harbaugh said. "I asked him basically, 'What do you need (to do) to get better?' We talked about a couple of different areas. Without getting into them specifically, he nailed them, the priority list, in the exact same order that (Offensive Coordinator) Greg (Roman) and I nailed the priority list.

"It's not a secret – the things that he needs to work on like any young quarterback. He's really smart about that. He's really self-critical. He has a great understanding of where he needs to improve."

Improvement was the story for Jackson in 2019 – remarkable, game-changing improvement that should result in Jackson winning the NFL's Most Valuable Player Award at age 23.

However, Jackson had three turnovers in the playoff loss to the Titans – two interceptions and a fumble. It's hard to win playoff games with three turnovers, and there were other plays Jackson would like to have back from that game.

Jackson and Harbaugh will spend more time together next week at the Pro Bowl, with Jackson joining 11 other Ravens who are playing for the AFC that will be coached by Harbaugh and his staff. It will give the Ravens a chance to decompress and relax after months of hard work.