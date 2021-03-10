John Harbaugh Details 'Creative' Roles for New Offensive Coaches

"The best way to describe Keith's role would be he definitely has a lane, and that lane is going to be precision and fundamentals that he's going to be focusing on, in terms of the way we run routes, get off the ball, beat press," Harbaugh said. "Keith's role is different; it's unique. It's not a role that's easy to compare. I don't know of any other staff in the league that's got that kind of a specific type of a role, because I think Keith is a very unique coach."

Of course, Martin will also be working with the wide receivers on those aspects of the game, so there will be crossover. But Harbaugh feels it was the best way to fit together the two coaches' unique skillsets.

"It's a little creative. It's definitely a different way of doing it. I don't know if too many people have tried this before," Harbaugh said. "But to me, it fit the coaches that were available. I really wanted to bring both of these guys in for their specific abilities as coaches and be as strong as we could be."

Overall, Harbaugh said the large-scale coaching turnover this offseason is not a challenge, but rather an opportunity to infuse some new ideas into the Ravens' process.

The Ravens' other new hires are Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach Anthony Weaver, Inside Linebackers Coach Rob Ryan, Defensive Backs Coach D'Anton Lynn, Assistant Defensive Line Coach Jason Brooks and Assistant Linebackers Coach Jay Peterson. Craig Ver Steeg was promoted to running backs coach. Harbaugh said the coaches have been working every day to craft their schemes and get on the same page.