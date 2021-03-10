John Harbaugh Details 'Creative' Roles for New Offensive Coaches

Mar 10, 2021 at 11:40 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

031021-Williams-Martin
Steven Branscombe/Bryan Lynn/Getty Images
Left: Pass Game Specialist Keith Williams; Right: Wide Receivers Coach Tee Martin

The Ravens hired seven new assistant coaches this offseason, representing the most turnover in Head Coach John Harbaugh's tenure.

While all of the new coaches bring big-time credentials, the hires of Pass Game Specialist Keith Williams and Wide Receivers Coach Tee Martin have brought an extra level of intrigue.

Part of the interest is they bring unique resumes. Martin is a former NFL quarterback who has come through the college ranks as a wide receivers coach. Williams was a longtime wide receivers coach who most recently became a private coach helping some of the NFL's most dangerous wideouts.

For a team such as Baltimore that is looking to take the next step in its passing attack, and has a cluster of developing young wide receivers, Martin and Williams will be in key positions to make that happen.

"These guys are really good people and they're excellent coaches that fit where we're at in this time," Harbaugh said.

So how do a wide receivers coach and pass game specialist differ?

Martin, who coached wide receivers at Tennessee, USC and Kentucky, will have more of a traditional role. Harbaugh noted that he knows a lot of current NFL wide receivers because he's been recruiting them. Martin's son, Amari Rodgers (Clemson), is also one of the top wide receiver prospects in this year's draft. Martin impressed Harbaugh with a "tremendous" Zoom interview.

"It was just a good fit. We loved a lot of his ideas, his style and the way he coaches," Harbaugh said. "Tee is in charge of the wide receivers – everything they do. He's completely responsible for those guys."

Williams' role is a little more unique. Williams has specifically trained wide receivers on their route-running for 15 years. Lately, he's worked with Pro Bowlers Davante Adams of Green Bay and Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins of Kansas City. A former wide receivers coach at Nebraska, Williams carved out a niche with route-running.

That's what the Ravens are bringing him to Baltimore to specialize in, not only with wide receivers, but also with tight ends and running backs.

"He's been coaching the best wide receivers in the league. In the offseason, they go to him. They go to Omaha [Nebraska] of all places to find him to work on route running – OK? That should tell you something," Harbaugh said. "I understood why when we had the chance to talk to him and really dive into the way he teaches the routes."

Last offseason, Watkins sung Williams' praises after five days of working with him, saying Williams taught the veteran receiver how to put on the brakes.

"He can connect with us," Watkins said. "He teaches differently than coach. We've got great coaches here, but he can kind of talk to you and break everything down and walk through stuff. Out here, it's more competing and grinding, but with him, it's more teaching and talking."

Williams will bring that teacher-like approach to all of the Ravens' weapons, helping them get open and make better targets for quarterback Lamar Jackson.

"The best way to describe Keith's role would be he definitely has a lane, and that lane is going to be precision and fundamentals that he's going to be focusing on, in terms of the way we run routes, get off the ball, beat press," Harbaugh said. "Keith's role is different; it's unique. It's not a role that's easy to compare. I don't know of any other staff in the league that's got that kind of a specific type of a role, because I think Keith is a very unique coach."

Of course, Martin will also be working with the wide receivers on those aspects of the game, so there will be crossover. But Harbaugh feels it was the best way to fit together the two coaches' unique skillsets.

"It's a little creative. It's definitely a different way of doing it. I don't know if too many people have tried this before," Harbaugh said. "But to me, it fit the coaches that were available. I really wanted to bring both of these guys in for their specific abilities as coaches and be as strong as we could be."

Overall, Harbaugh said the large-scale coaching turnover this offseason is not a challenge, but rather an opportunity to infuse some new ideas into the Ravens' process.

The Ravens' other new hires are Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach Anthony Weaver, Inside Linebackers Coach Rob Ryan, Defensive Backs Coach D'Anton Lynn, Assistant Defensive Line Coach Jason Brooks and Assistant Linebackers Coach Jay Peterson. Craig Ver Steeg was promoted to running backs coach. Harbaugh said the coaches have been working every day to craft their schemes and get on the same page.

"It's a pretty high-level discussion," Harbaugh said. "The opportunity with the new coaches to add ideas and kind of perspectives on things, that's a great vehicle for growth and to expand and fine-tune our football. That's what we work really hard to do on the coaching side."

Related Content

news

Late for Work 3/10: Reaction to Ravens Not Using Franchise Tag

Looking at the receiver market after the tag deadline. Bradley Bozeman could be the best bet at center. More reaction to yesterday's "state of the offseason" press conference.
news

Eisenberg: What We Learned From the State of the Offseason Press Conferences

General Manager Eric DeCosta and Head Coach John Harbaugh spoke about Lamar Jackson's extension, the possibility of an Orlando Brown Jr. trade, the roles of the new coaches and much more. 
news

Lamar Jackson's Extension 'May Take a Little Time,' But Ravens Are 'Confident and Committed'

General Manager Eric DeCosta said Dak Prescott's record-setting deal does not impact the Ravens' negotiations with Lamar Jackson.
news

Eric DeCosta Talks About Possibility of Trading Orlando Brown Jr.

General Manager Eric DeCosta said the Ravens are going to do what's best for Orlando Brown Jr. and what's best for the Ravens.
news

Ravens Are Working on Long-Term Deal With Gus Edwards

Gus Edwards is a pending restricted free agent who will 'be on the team, one way or the other,' says General Manager Eric DeCosta.
news

Brandon Williams Is Expected to Be Retained

The veteran nose tackle continues to play at a high level and is a 'valued player on the team.'
news

Ravens Have Had Preliminary Contract Discussions With Mark Andrews

General Manager Eric DeCosta said he 'loves everything' about Mark Andrews who is the 'type of guy we want to keep.'
news

Late for Work 3/9: What Does Dak Prescott's Deal Mean for Lamar Jackson?

What are the most important moves the Ravens could make this offseason? Are the Ravens' issues on the offensive line overhyped? Will Calais Campbell make a bigger impact in 2021?
news

SociaLight: Marlon Humphrey Shoots His Shot With Actress Zendaya 

Zendaya already had a Ravens connection from 2013.
news

Patrick Queen Expects Film Study Will Take His Game to the Next Level

Linebacker Patrick Queen felt he had a 'decent' rookie season, but critiqued himself for his pass coverage and pressing too much, particularly down the stretch.
news

Around the AFC North: 'All Signs' Point to JuJu Smith-Schuster Leaving Steelers

Bengals face a tough question on pass rusher Carl Lawson. Baker Mayfield thinks he saw a UFO.
Advertising