John Harbaugh Expects His Coordinators to Return

Teams that have enjoyed the Ravens' success the past two seasons often lose at least one of their coordinators to a head coaching position.
However, it appears both Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman and Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale will be back next season.
The Ravens have had the NFL's No. 1 rushing attack in Roman's two seasons as coordinator, setting the league single-season team record for rushing yards in 2019 and leading the NFL by a wide margin in yards per game and attempt again in 2020.
Martindale's defense ranked first in the NFL in yards allowed per game in 2018, fourth in 2019 and seventh this season. The Ravens gave up the second-fewest points per game (18.9) in the NFL this year.
Martindale interviewed to be head coach of the New York Giants last season before they hired Joe Judge. However, neither Martindale nor Roman had interviewed this year, and Head Coach John Harbaugh expects both to return.
"As it stands we do, unless those guys get a late call as a head coaching opportunity," Harbaugh said. "I was disappointed for them. Things happen when they're supposed to happen, obviously in God's time. When the opportunity comes, it will be the right opportunity at the right time for those two guys.
"They're more than qualified right now to be head coaches in this league. When the fit is there, and it makes the most sense, their opportunity is definitely going to come and it's going to come out of the blue like a lightning bolt. That's how it works. Those guys are in a good place. They're excited to know they have great jobs, with great players, in a great organization."
Former Tennessee Titans Offensive Coordinator Arthur Smith was recently hired as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. However, during a 20-13 victory over the Titans on Wild-Card Weekend, the Ravens held the Titans and Smith's offense in check, limiting star running back Derrick Henry to 40 yards on 18 carries.
Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey can't understand why Martindale hasn't received stronger interest.
"I thought with as many opportunities opening up, there would be some buzz this year," Humphrey said. "I think what he's been able to do as a play caller and all the different things of just keeping the guys [and] holding each other accountable, I think he has a lot of head coaching tendencies. So, it definitely surprised me that he hasn't gotten more interest."
The Ravens will have at least one change to their coaching staff and there could be more. Former Linebackers Coach Mike Macdonald was officially named defensive coordinator at the University of Michigan on Sunday.
There are reports that Defensive Backs Coach Jesse Minter will become the defensive coordinator at Vanderbilt.
Pass Defensive Coordinator Chris Hewitt is reportedly in discussions to be the Jacksonville Jaguars' defensive coordinator, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. Defensive Line Coach Joe Cullen is also reportedly a candidate to become the Jaguars defensive coordinator.
"The other guys, there's nothing I can really comment on specifically because I don't know anything right now," Harbaugh said. "We'll see where those things go. If those opportunities for coaches come up, I'm happy for them. I want them to advance career-wise if that's something they want to do. We'll have those conversations in the next couple of days. Guys are interviewing today for different jobs that are promotions to coordinator roles. We'll see how it goes."