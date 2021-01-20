John Harbaugh Expects His Coordinators to Return

Teams that have enjoyed the Ravens' success the past two seasons often lose at least one of their coordinators to a head coaching position.

However, it appears both Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman and Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale will be back next season.

The Ravens have had the NFL's No. 1 rushing attack in Roman's two seasons as coordinator, setting the league single-season team record for rushing yards in 2019 and leading the NFL by a wide margin in yards per game and attempt again in 2020.

Martindale's defense ranked first in the NFL in yards allowed per game in 2018, fourth in 2019 and seventh this season. The Ravens gave up the second-fewest points per game (18.9) in the NFL this year.

Martindale interviewed to be head coach of the New York Giants last season before they hired Joe Judge. However, neither Martindale nor Roman had interviewed this year, and Head Coach John Harbaugh expects both to return.

"As it stands we do, unless those guys get a late call as a head coaching opportunity," Harbaugh said. "I was disappointed for them. Things happen when they're supposed to happen, obviously in God's time. When the opportunity comes, it will be the right opportunity at the right time for those two guys.