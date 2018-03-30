John Harbaugh Expects Tweaks to Take Defense to 'Another Level'

Harbaugh didn't delve into the specific changes they're making, but coaches aren't in the business of making their playbooks public.

He did say that the fundamental system will remain intact. The Ravens aren't going through a drastic change like they did offensively when Gary Kubiak transformed the Ravens from a vertical passing team into a West Coast system.

Baltimore's defensive scheme has virtually stayed the same throughout the team's history, and the system is proven.

"From a schematic standpoint, the principles are remain, but the methods are going to change," Harbaugh said. "The Ravens defense to me is kind of iconic. It's historic. And it goes back before I got here. It goes back to 1996. It goes back to Ray Lewis, of course, and Ed Reed, and all those guys. Jarret Johnson. You can name all of the amazing players, and to me that's what the defense stands on."

A big difference in the system will likely be the approach on gameday. Coordinators make the play calls in terms of whether to blitz or play zone coverage, and Martindale has made it clear he expects to be more aggressive than Pees.

"I think it's my personality. I would rather attack than I would sit back," Martindale said when he was hired. "We're always going to try to be the aggressors and dictate the game to [opponents]."

The Ravens will begin implementing the system when the players return to Baltimore for offseason workouts this spring.

"I can't wait to see our guys' faces when we present this scheme to them," Harbaugh said.

The Ravens have put much of their focus this offseason on upgrading offensive personnel, but expectations are still high for the defense. The Ravens have made major defensive investments through the draft and free agency the last few years, and Harbaugh believes the group's leaders are eager to deliver.

Terrell Suggs, Eric Weddle, C.J. Mosley and Brandon Williams are all premier players, and Harbaugh has seen a major commitment from them to help make the group one of the league's best.