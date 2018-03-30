John Harbaugh Expects Tweaks to Take Defense to 'Another Level'

Mar 30, 2018 at 04:50 AM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

Social Media Director/Digital Host

30_DefenseEvolvingUnderWink_news.jpg


For the first time in six years, the Ravens have a new defensive coordinator.

Wink Martindale took over the position in January when Dean Pees briefly retired, and then ultimately wound up taking the defensive coordinator job in Tennessee.

Martindale has spent the last six years in Baltimore coaching the linebackers, and now he'll have a chance to put his spin on the defensive system. That process has already started, as the Ravens have spent the last three months making some significant adjustments.

"I'm really excited about what we're going to do on defense," Harbaugh said. "I'm really excited to take it to another level in terms of the way the thing is built. We've been going to work on that as well."

Harbaugh didn't delve into the specific changes they're making, but coaches aren't in the business of making their playbooks public.

He did say that the fundamental system will remain intact. The Ravens aren't going through a drastic change like they did offensively when Gary Kubiak transformed the Ravens from a vertical passing team into a West Coast system.

Baltimore's defensive scheme has virtually stayed the same throughout the team's history, and the system is proven.

"From a schematic standpoint, the principles are remain, but the methods are going to change," Harbaugh said. "The Ravens defense to me is kind of iconic. It's historic. And it goes back before I got here. It goes back to 1996. It goes back to Ray Lewis, of course, and Ed Reed, and all those guys. Jarret Johnson. You can name all of the amazing players, and to me that's what the defense stands on."

A big difference in the system will likely be the approach on gameday. Coordinators make the play calls in terms of whether to blitz or play zone coverage, and Martindale has made it clear he expects to be more aggressive than Pees.

"I think it's my personality. I would rather attack than I would sit back," Martindale said when he was hired. "We're always going to try to be the aggressors and dictate the game to [opponents]."

The Ravens will begin implementing the system when the players return to Baltimore for offseason workouts this spring. 

"I can't wait to see our guys' faces when we present this scheme to them," Harbaugh said.

The Ravens have put much of their focus this offseason on upgrading offensive personnel, but expectations are still high for the defense. The Ravens have made major defensive investments through the draft and free agency the last few years, and Harbaugh believes the group's leaders are eager to deliver. 

Terrell Suggs, Eric Weddle, C.J. Mosley and Brandon Williams are all premier players, and Harbaugh has seen a major commitment from them to help make the group one of the league's best.

"Those guys are just incredible workers," Harbaugh said. "They want to be great. And that's why I'm excited about our whole team, but I'm really excited about our defense because we have some leadership that is genuine. They put their money where their mouth is, and those young guys can't help but fall in line."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens Rule Out Five Players vs. Browns, Ronnie Stanley Doubtful

The Ravens ruled out wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman. Ronnie Stanley is doubtful to play.
news

Ravens Expect Deshaun Watson, Also Prepared for Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Deshaun Watson (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday, but the Ravens have prepared for Dorian Thompson-Robinson as well.
news

Everything You Need to Know Ravens vs. Browns

Having won at Cincinnati in Week 2, the Ravens (2-1) will seek their second AFC North road victory against the Browns (2-1).
news

Ravens Salute Orioles on AL East Title, New Stadium Lease Agreement

The Ravens congratulated the Orioles for winning the AL East, in addition to a new 30-year stadium lease agreement that will keep them playing at Camden Yards.
news

Picks: Pundits Basically Split on Ravens-Browns

The pundits expect a tight game between the Ravens and Browns in Week 4.
news

Late for Work: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Browns Game

The Ravens are named a potential destination for Davante Adams if he's on the trade block. The Ravens' cornerback play is the biggest surprise thus far.
news

Todd Monken Wants Offense to Get Its 'Mojo' Back

Todd Monken has no extra motivation in return to Cleveland. Mark Andrews is back to full speed. Mike Macdonald is blitzing at a higher rate.
news

Kyle Hamilton, Justice Hill Back at Ravens Practice

The Ravens are still without wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) and Rashod Bateman (hamstring).
news

Ravens, Browns Have Angry Defenses Looking to Make a Statement

The Browns have the NFL's No. 1- ranked defense on paper, but the Ravens' defense isn't ready to take a back seat to anyone.
news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens at Browns Week 4

The Ravens seek to bounce back against divisional rival Cleveland Browns Sunday at 1 p.m.
news

Late for Work: 'Plenty of Reasons to be Optimistic' About Ravens' Offense

How the Ravens and Browns are managing injuries to their star running backs. The Ravens will be a 'major factor' in the AFC North if they can weather the injury storm.
news

Jadeveon Clowney Is Fitting in Well in Baltimore, Has No Extra Motivation vs. Browns

John Harbaugh doesn't rule out Kyle Van Noy playing Sunday. Lamar Jackson's focused on fumbles. Michael Pierce explains Ravens' troubles vs. run.
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
FIND TICKETS
Advertising