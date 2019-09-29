John Harbaugh Provides Update on DT Brandon Williams

The seventh-year lineman tested out the knee before the game during warmups, but the Ravens determined he wasn't ready to play. Rookie Daylon Mack played in his first game to fill in for Williams.

With Williams sidelined, the Ravens struggled to stop the Browns on the ground or through the air. Running back Nick Chubb rushed for three touchdowns on 165 yards, including an 88-yard score. Quarterback Baker Mayfield threw for 342 yards and a score.

"It hurt a lot, honestly," defensive tackle Michael Pierce said about Williams' absence. "That's our leader. He's one of the best nose guards in the league, in my opinion. Any time you're missing one of those guys it's big time. But we have to step up."

Williams has been incredibly durable throughout his career. He last missed games because of an injury in 2017, and his absence at that point also created a glaring hole in the run defense. During the four-game stretch he missed in 2017, the Ravens went 1-3 and the defense allowed an average of 169.5 rushing yards per game.

Regardless of how much time Williams may miss, the Ravens know they need to get their defense back on track after allowing more than 500 total yards in back-to-back games.