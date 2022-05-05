John Harbaugh, Ravens Players Attend All Elite Wrestling Dynamite

How about this for a date night? Head Coach John Harbaugh and wife Ingrid were at Wednesday night's All Elite Wrestling Dynamite in Baltimore.
They were joined by several Ravens players, including cornerback Marlon Humphrey, guard/tackle Tyre Phillips and guard Ben Cleveland. Something tells me Cleveland may be the most likely to end up in the ring someday.
Before the show, Harbaugh even got a chance to meet wrestling legend Sting, who, by the way, is four years older than Harbaugh.
Harbaugh's roommate and defensive teammate at Miami (Ohio) was late pro wrestling star Brian Pillman. Pillman played one season with the Bengals (1984) and died in 1997 at 35. Pillman's son, Brian Pillman Jr. wrestles for AEW and has said that Harbaugh has been a mentor to him.
If Harbaugh were going to be a professional wrestler, what would his persona be?