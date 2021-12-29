John Harbaugh Reflects on Passing of John Madden

"We offer our heartfelt condolences to the Madden family on the passing of the great and beloved John Madden," Harbaugh said. "I had the privilege along with a few other coaches, to work with and get to know Coach Madden on our NFL Coaches Committee, which we call The Madden Committee. It was one of the greatest experiences of my life. We took on some of the issues in the NFL and football. We even tried to solve a few problems and better our great game. He was a tremendous leader. Coach loved football, and he loved the People of Football. I loved working and talking with him. I admired his passion and wisdom. Coach Madden cared deeply, and through it all, I grew to love him. It was the privilege of a lifetime.