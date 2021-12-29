John Harbaugh Reflects on Passing of John Madden

Dec 28, 2021 at 10:24 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

122821-Madden
Rob Carr/AP Photos
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, left, and general manager Ozzie Newsome, top right, talk with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, center, and former NFL coach John Madden, far right, during the NFL football team's training camp, Wednesday Aug. 4, 2010, in Westminster, Md.

John Madden was cherished by millions for many reasons.

Head Coach John Harbaugh issued a statement reflecting on his personal relationship with the Hall of Fame Coach, legendary broadcaster and namesake of one of the world's most popular video games, who passed away Tuesday at age 85.

"We offer our heartfelt condolences to the Madden family on the passing of the great and beloved John Madden," Harbaugh said. "I had the privilege along with a few other coaches, to work with and get to know Coach Madden on our NFL Coaches Committee, which we call The Madden Committee. It was one of the greatest experiences of my life. We took on some of the issues in the NFL and football. We even tried to solve a few problems and better our great game. He was a tremendous leader. Coach loved football, and he loved the People of Football. I loved working and talking with him. I admired his passion and wisdom. Coach Madden cared deeply, and through it all, I grew to love him. It was the privilege of a lifetime.

Rest in Peace, Coach. God has you now."

