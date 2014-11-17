John Harbaugh Responds To Titans Sideline Hit

Nov 17, 2014
Baltimore Ravens
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

The video of Titans tight end Chase Coffman running over a Ravens assistant coach on the sidelines at last week's game was a hot topic in the NFL Sunday morning.

Jay Glazer from FOX Sports featured the video (view below) on the network's Sunday morning pre-game show, and he also broke the news that Coffman was fined $30,000 for the cheap shot.

Some media members said the fine wasn't enough and Coffman should have been suspended, and Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh was asked Monday to give his take on the punishment.

"It's really difficult to have a response to the level of punishment," Harbaugh said. "I know the league has protocols and they have standards and histories and things like that that they look really hard at. We don't ever really question that part of it. That's in their purview."

Glazer reported that Titans Head Coach Ken Whisenhunt called Harbaugh to let him know that Coffman didn't intend to take out the assistant coach.

"What I was told is that it wasn't intentional, so I'll take them at their word on that," Harbaugh said. "We'll move forward." -

