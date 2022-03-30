Late for Work 3/30: John Harbaugh's Contract Extension Is a 'Great Thing' for Ravens

Tannenbaum's colleague, former NFL player Jeff Saturday, is in the camp of those who believe Jackson should want to get a deal done sooner than later.

"To be a Hall of Fame agent, you gotta make the deal. So get in there and make a deal," Saturday said. "I think I'm more concerned about Lamar Jackson's health than he is. This guy's been hit over 850 times since he's come into the league. I'm not saying he's more prone to injury than anybody else, but the potential is always greater because of how many times he's asked to put the ball in his hands, whether it's running or passing.

"So when I look at this, I can't get to the complex fast enough to get this deal done — $230 million fully guaranteed. I think he'll be all good. Generational wealth created. You're with the right organization with the right staff. Let's get it done."

Bisciotti said he thinks Jackson might be waiting to sign an extension because he's "so obsessed with winning a Super Bowl, that I think deep down he doesn't think he's worthy. I think he wants to say, 'Now I deserve to be on top.' I don't think he is turned on by money that much and he knows it's coming one way or the other."

Florio strongly disagreed with Jackson's line of thinking if Bisciotti's assessment is correct.

"He's going to eventually —and he already is — risk losing everything," Florio said. "Never getting the long-term contract. Having his physical skills evaporate before he's ever in a position to get the contract he deserves. And he doesn't understand that doing an extension with a manageable cap number may actually help him win a Super Bowl. He so desperately needs a good agent. He desperately needs good advice.