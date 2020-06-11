Thursday, Jun 11, 2020 03:53 PM

John Harbaugh Surprises Longtime Team Chaplain in Celebration

Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

061120Father
David Ghostlaw/Baltimore Ravens
Head coach John Harbaugh and Father Christopher J. Whatley

When Father Christopher J. Whatley couldn't celebrate two milestones because of COVID-19, the Ravens helped bring the party to him.

Father Whatley has been the team's chaplain dating all the way back to the beginning of the franchise in 1996 under Ted Marchibroda. He's been holding service for the Ravens every Sunday during the season since Head Coach John Harbaugh took over in 2008.

Whatley's 80th birthday celebration on April 8 was canceled and they couldn't hold a reception for the 50th anniversary of his Ordination on Thursday. Instead, a "drive-by" parade with students from St. Mark Catholic School in Catonsville was organized, and Harbaugh joined in.

Harbaugh surprised Father Whatley with some gear and a Ravens helmet with a hand-written message on it:

"The Will of God will never take you where the Grace of God will not protect you."

After Harbaugh left, Father Whatley showed his parish the helmet, then made a Steelers fan put it on.

