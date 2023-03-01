John Harbaugh Gives Updates on Coaching Staff Changes

Mar 01, 2023 at 04:27 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

030123-COachingChanges
Shawn Hubbard/Nell Redmond/Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos/AP Photos
(From left to right) OLB Coach Rob Leonard, QB Coach Tee Martin, RB Coach Willie Taggart & Pass Game Specialist Keith Williams

The Ravens' coordinators are now in place with Todd Monken's hiring, but there still are some moving pieces with assistants on offense and defense.

Baltimore has openings at wide receiver coach, safeties coach and now outside linebackers coach, and could find roles for other offensive coaches.

Head Coach John Harbaugh told the media Wednesday that Outside Linebackers Coach Rob Leonard is leaving to become the defensive line coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Safeties coach D'Anton Lynn recently accepted a job to become UCLA's defensive coordinator.

The Ravens promoted Tee Martin to become their quarterbacks coach, which means there's an opening for wide receivers coach. Keith Williams, who has spent the past two years as the team's pass game specialist, will be back in some capacity and is a candidate for the job, but he won't be the only one.

"We're opening it up, taking our time just like we did with the OC position," Harbaugh said.

Willie Taggart has been hired as the new running backs coach, replacing Craig Ver Steeg. Harbaugh said Ver Steeg and James Urban, who has been the team's quarterbacks coach for the past five seasons, could remain on staff in an assistant position.

"It could still be a position or it could still be a senior assistant type game-planning role," Harbaugh said. "I think it's a work in progress with Todd as they get a feel for what direction they want to go. Those guys are a big part of what we've been doing and I love those guys as coaches and people. I'd love to have them back."

Harbaugh raved about Taggart, who has been a college head coach at Western Kentucky, South Florida, Oregon, Florida State, and Florida Atlantic for the past 13 years collectively.

"Willie Taggart is one of the best coaches in football, no doubt," Harbaugh said. "[He's a] groundbreaking person, groundbreaking coach. He's a game-changing type of a person to me. [He's] one of the great offensive minds in the game, for sure. He's going to bring so much to our offense. Our players are going to love him. I know Todd already loves him. He's a difference maker."

Harbaugh said he's also "really excited" about making Martin the team's quarterbacks coach.

"I think Tee has been preparing for this for his whole life," Harbaugh said. "Tee is a quarterback guy. He played the position, studies the position, and I can tell you this: When we interviewed him for it, he blew us out of the water with it."

Harbaugh also made a chance in the weight room, as Scott Elliott took over for Steve Saunders as the lead of the team's strength and conditioning program.

"Things move for different kind of reasons. What Steve did for us, what he brought to this thing for the last eight years, was pretty revolutionary in itself. We were one of the strongest teams in football, one of the most physical teams in football. One of the most conditioned teams in football. That's why our record in November, December, and January is pretty remarkable. A lot of it has to do with the way we condition," Harbaugh said.

"I'm excited for Scott Elliott. Scott Elliott and that whole group gets an opportunity now to show what they can do. All the things we did in the injury front we did last year paid off this year. Yes, we had some injuries, but the soft-tissue stuff was vastly improved. So I think we're heading in the right direction."

Related Content

news

Eric DeCosta Says Trading Lamar Jackson 'Has Not Factored in One Time'

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta pushed back on speculation that the team has considered trading Lamar Jackson.

news

Ravens Haven't Decided on Franchise Tag for Lamar Jackson

General Manager Eric DeCosta said the Ravens have four to six different plans based on what happens over the next 10 days.

news

Eric DeCosta Remains 'Optimistic' About Lamar Jackson Negotiations

General Manager Eric DeCosta said he met recently with QB Lamar Jackson and there's been a 'good dialogue.'

news

Mock Draft Roundup 6.0: Pre-Combine Picks

Pundits have a few wide receivers they believe the Ravens could take at No. 22 in this year's draft.

news

Mailbag: Will the Ravens Try to Add More Draft Picks?

After wide receiver and cornerback, what's the most important position for the Ravens to address? Why should the Ravens keep drafting wide receivers?

news

Late for Work 3/1: Mel Kiper Mocks One of His 'Favorite Prospects in Entire Class' to Ravens

Salary cap analyst looks at the Ravens' cut candidates. Would the Ravens be interested in Kenny Golladay?

news

Here's How Current Ravens Performed at the Combine

Look back on some of the top NFL Scouting Combine performances from current Ravens players.

news

Late for Work 2/28: This Receiver's Combine Performance Could Make Him a Raven

South Carolina cornerback is the Ravens' dream draft target. Ravens select an offensive lineman in CBS Sports' mock draft.

news

Ravens' Sarah Snyder Named First President of Professional Football Registered Dietitian Society

Since joining the Ravens in 2019, Sarah Snyder has been on the cutting edge of diet and nutrition, and now she's helping facilitate more collaboration and advancement in the profession.

news

Around the AFC North: Kenny Pickett Works With Steelers Receivers in Florida

Is Bengals free agent safety Jessie Bates headed to the Falcons? Alex Van Pelt will reportedly serve in dual role working with Deshaun Watson as Browns offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.

news

Late for Work 2/27: Pundit Says Baltimore Is Potential Landing Spot for Jalen Ramsey Trade

Five things the Ravens can accomplish during the 2023 NFL Scouting combine. Ravens "dream trade scenario" involves Las Vegas Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow. Ravens safeties coach headed to UCLA to become defensive coordinator.

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising