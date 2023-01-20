Ravens Want to Hold Onto Offensive Identity and Some Scheme, But Still Evolve

The offense Greg Roman and the Ravens built in 2019 was "revolutionary." Now the Ravens are looking for the next step of their evolution.

On the same day the Ravens and Roman parted ways, Head Coach John Harbaugh talked about his vision for the offense ahead, and he described as moving from one "era" to the next.

Baltimore built a record-breaking running machine over the four years with Roman, but the passing game lagged behind. Moving forward, the Ravens want to hold onto what was working well, but improve and update what wasn't.

That starts with still playing tough, physical football on both sides of the ball.

"In terms of the vision for the offense, the identity of the offense is what is important in that vision," Harbaugh said. "We've established an identity for our offense; I think everybody knows that who plays against us and watches us play. That's important; that's a good identity. That's an identity that we're going to carry forward. It speaks well of the organization, the city, kind of, what we're all about.

"Within that, the schemes that you run, the formations, the type of players you put out there, that's all kind of methodology. You kind of work through that as you go. So, I'll be looking to explore into that some more too – What kind of ideas come up in these interviews? What kind of ideas do guys have? How can they merge their thoughts and their vision for this offense with what's been done here in the past, too? How does it all fit together with the players? Those are all the questions you ask."