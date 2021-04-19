John Harbaugh: 'We Coach Every Guy That Wants to Be Here'

Two days after Ravens players announced that they will not be participating in this year's voluntary in-person workouts, Head Coach John Harbaugh was asked for his outlook on the issue.

More than a dozen teams' players, including those of AFC North rivals Pittsburgh and Cleveland, have announced the same, or similar, stances as the league still grapples with its second offseason amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Phase 1 of the offseason plan begins around the NFL today, with all meetings being held virtually and no on-field work through May 16. Players are permitted, however, to work out in the weight room under the direction of the team's strength and conditioning coaches. Last year, that work was done virtually.

"We've got guys in the building today. We have non-rehab guys here," Harbaugh said. "The guys make their choices and the guys who are here, we're coaching them up.

"We're coaches. We coach. That's what we're preparing to do. We love our players, we love to teach, work together with any player and every player that chooses to be here. We'll help in every way we can – individually, collectively, as a team – to help build their game and achieve their goals and dreams as football players."

Phase 2, which is scheduled for May 17-21, would include on-field drills without contact and limiting the amount of time spent on the field per day. In Phase 3, which can be between May 24-June 18, teams may conduct 10 days of Organized Team Activities with players on the field for no more than two hours per day.