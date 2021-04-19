John Harbaugh: 'We Coach Every Guy That Wants to Be Here'

Apr 19, 2021 at 03:36 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

041921-Harbs
Nick Wass/AP Photos
HC John Harbaugh

Two days after Ravens players announced that they will not be participating in this year's voluntary in-person workouts, Head Coach John Harbaugh was asked for his outlook on the issue.

More than a dozen teams' players, including those of AFC North rivals Pittsburgh and Cleveland, have announced the same, or similar, stances as the league still grapples with its second offseason amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Phase 1 of the offseason plan begins around the NFL today, with all meetings being held virtually and no on-field work through May 16. Players are permitted, however, to work out in the weight room under the direction of the team's strength and conditioning coaches. Last year, that work was done virtually.

"We've got guys in the building today. We have non-rehab guys here," Harbaugh said. "The guys make their choices and the guys who are here, we're coaching them up.

"We're coaches. We coach. That's what we're preparing to do. We love our players, we love to teach, work together with any player and every player that chooses to be here. We'll help in every way we can – individually, collectively, as a team – to help build their game and achieve their goals and dreams as football players."

Phase 2, which is scheduled for May 17-21, would include on-field drills without contact and limiting the amount of time spent on the field per day. In Phase 3, which can be between May 24-June 18, teams may conduct 10 days of Organized Team Activities with players on the field for no more than two hours per day.

Mandatory minicamps will also happen during Phase 3. Judging by the players' statement, that seems to be the time when they plan to return to the Under Armour Performance Center.

Of course, coaches always would prefer for players to be in the building working with them. That's why they have this job. They feel that players can improve the most – to both help the team and themselves – by being with their coaches.

"It's football practice. It's a team game. It's the ultimate team game," Harbaugh said. "Since I've been in the league, in terms of the controversy about the whole thing, it's been voluntary. We coach every guy that wants to be here. I'm looking forward to it, and when they get here, we'll be coaching them."

In their statement via the NFL Players Association, Ravens players did not specifically cite COVID-19 as the reason they are not participating in voluntary in-person workouts this year.

The Ravens held their pre-draft presser in the Ravens' Under Armour Performance Center auditorium with General Manager Eric DeCosta next to Harbaugh and Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz. Media members were still reporting virtually. After drafting virtually last year, DeCosta said the Ravens will return to their "normal" in-person format this year, with more limited access to the draft room. DeCosta, Harbaugh and Hortiz have all been fully vaccinated.

On Monday, DeCosta was asked about how the team is handling player vaccinations.

"A vaccination is a very personal thing. I'm not going to get into the politics of that," DeCosta said. "For me, it was the right thing to do. Our players have the right to make a decision that they feel is best for them. There is a benefit to the club having as many people vaccinated as possible. We believe it's the best thing for our players and organization. But, again, we support our players and their right to choose what they think is best for themselves and we'll pivot accordingly."

Related Content

news

Ravens 'Insulted' By Lack of Faith in Young Wide Receivers

General Manager Eric DeCosta believes strongly in the young receivers the Ravens have drafted the past two years. 
news

Possibility of Orlando Brown Jr. Trade Doesn't Affect Ravens' Offensive Line Draft Plan

General Manager Eric DeCosta said if there's a really good offensive tackle at No. 27, 'we're going to pick him.'
news

Around the AFC North: Steelers Left Tackle Reportedly Set to Visit Ravens

Browns gamble by cutting Sheldon Richardson. Bengals starting cornerback Trae Waynes says he's 100 percent after missing 2020 season.
news

Mock Draft Spotlight: Teven Jenkins

The Oklahoma State offensive tackle has position flexibility and the right kind of mentality.
news

SociaLight: Marlon Humphrey Plays Basketball With Justin Bieber

Marlon Humphrey participated in the Legends basketball game in Atlanta with other big-time celebrities.
news

Late for Work 4/19: Ravens Ranked as Top Drafting Team Over Last Five Years

More free agents to pursue. Ravens withdraw their proposal for a 'sky judge.' Peter King weighs in on Orlando Brown Jr. trade.
news

Ravens Players Will Not Attend In-Person Voluntary Workouts

Ravens players became the latest to issue a statement via the NFLPA that they will not attend in-person voluntary offseason workouts amidst COVID-19.
news

Mock Draft Spotlight: Jayson Oweh

A superb athlete who is oozing with potential, Jayson Oweh is an intriguing prospect for teams looking for a pass rusher.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

I'm skeptical about the Ravens' need at safety. Why Justin Houston is a better fit than Jadeveon Clowney. The 27th-overall pick may not be based much on the position they play.
news

Draft Experts Weigh in on Ravens' Pass Rush Options

There is a handful of edge rushers expected to go in the second half of the first round. Here's what the experts are saying about who could be there for Baltimore.
news

Why Trading Back Could Be Ravens' First-Round Move 

With the Ravens holding just seven picks, the fewest during Eric DeCosta's tenure as general manager, there is pre-draft buzz that the Ravens could trade back Day 1.
Advertising