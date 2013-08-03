Jonathan Ogden 'Humbled' To Be Ravens First Hall of Famer





"Some people call it a very conservative move," Newsome said. "Even though it may not have been a popular pick, it was a great pick."

At the time, the Ravens debated between taking Ogden and Nebraska running back Lawrence Phillips. Ogden was the top-rated player on the board, and Newsome convinced Owner Art Modell that taking the lineman was the right move.

Ogden looked back on that day and used it to crack a joke to open Saturday's speech.

"I've often thought about that day back in 1996 when you drafted me instead of Lawrence Phillips," Ogden said. "I think that worked well for everybody."

The move worked perfectly for the Ravens, as Ogden went on to play 12 seasons in Baltimore. He spent his entire Hall-of-Fame career in Baltimore, where he helped redefine the left tackle position. Ogden was the bedrock of the offensive line, making 11-straight Pro Bowls, and a key part of the Ravens 2000 Super Bowl team.

"I don't know any left tackle that played the position better than Jonathan Ogden," Newsome said. "He's part of the foundation of this franchise, part of the reason why we have two Super Bowl wins here. If you're taking a journey, the first steps are the most important steps you have to take, and taking Jonathan was our first step."

Even though he retired in 2007, Ogden is still very much a part of the Ravens' franchise. Ogden thanked current Owner Steve Bisciotti, who gave Ogden a Super Bowl XLVII ring for the role he played in laying the groundwork for the foundation. Ogden had both of his Super Bowl rings on his right hand during his speech.

Bisciotti, Ray Lewis, team President Dick Cass, Senior Vice President of Public and Community Relations* *Kevin Byrne, former trainer Bill Tessendorf and former equipment manager Ed Carroll all traveled to Canton for the enshrinement.

Ogden also made it a point to thank Modell, and advocated for the former owner's eventual induction into Canton.

"I really wish he could be with me today," Ogden said. "Someone once said to me, if you can't tell the history of the game of football without mentioning this person, then they are without a doubt a Hall of Famer. Well there is no way you can tell the history of pro football without mentioning Art Modell."

Ogden concluded his speech by reflecting on the early, uncertain years in Baltimore. He talked about the growth of the team and the city, and how the fans were the ultimate source of motivation. Just like he did throughout his career, Ogden never made it about himself.

Ogden left the stage with powerful words of appreciation for the franchise that drafted him, and the fans that supported him.