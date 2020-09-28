Jordan Richards Added to 53-Man Roster, Ravens Bring Up Two Cornerbacks

With Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Baltimore for "Monday Night Football," the Ravens have added to their secondary and special teams units.

Veteran safety Jordan Richards has been signed to the 53-man roster.

Richards fills the roster spot vacated by cornerback Tavon Young, who suffered a season-ending knee injury Week 2 against the Houston Texans. Young has officially been placed on injured reserve.

Richards appeared in 12 games with the Ravens last year, playing 177 of his 178 snaps on special teams. The sixth-year pro was released in September during final roster cuts, but was signed to Baltimore's practice squad as a veteran exception the following day.