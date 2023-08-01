Jordan Stout Enters His Second Season With More Confidence

As the first punter selected in the 2022 draft, Jordan Stout joined the Ravens with high expectations, taking over for Sam Koch, who retired after a brilliant 16-year career.

Stout displayed his powerful leg and athleticism on many occasions during practices, but wasn't as consistent as he hoped during games. The fourth-round pick ranked 24th in the NFL in punting average (45.9 yards) and 14th in punts placed inside the 20 (26). His seven touchbacks were tied for fifth-most in the league (fellow rookie Jake Camarda of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers led the league with 10).

Entering his second season, Stout expects more from himself and feels ready to let his talent take over.

"I think there should be improvement in every aspect of my game," Stout said. "I want my pooch punts to be better, long punts, short punts. I try to make an improvement each year and eventually I want to be the best in the world.