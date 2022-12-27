Josh Bynes Signed to Practice Squad

The Ravens have signed veteran inside linebacker Josh Bynes to the practice squad.

Bynes, who was released on Dec. 23, started Baltimore's first seven games this season and had 29 tackles, one interception, two tackles for loss, and a quarterback hit. He was replaced in the starting lineup by All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith after the Ravens acquired him in a midseason trade.

The 33-year-old Bynes spent his first four seasons with the Ravens (2011-14), then returned in 2019 for one season. He was re-signed again by the Ravens in 2021 and started 12 games last season, finishing with 76 tackles, six quarterback hits, and two sacks.