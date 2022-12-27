Josh Bynes Signed to Practice Squad

Dec 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM
122722-Bynes
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
LB Josh Bynes

The Ravens have signed veteran inside linebacker Josh Bynes to the practice squad.

Bynes, who was released on Dec. 23, started Baltimore's first seven games this season and had 29 tackles, one interception, two tackles for loss, and a quarterback hit. He was replaced in the starting lineup by All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith after the Ravens acquired him in a midseason trade.

The 33-year-old Bynes spent his first four seasons with the Ravens (2011-14), then returned in 2019 for one season. He was re-signed again by the Ravens in 2021 and started 12 games last season, finishing with 76 tackles, six quarterback hits, and two sacks.

In another roster move, the Ravens waived defensive tackle Isaiah Mack, who spent most of the season on the practice squad. Mack appeared in two games this season, including Week 16 against the Falcons when he made three tackles and played 16 snaps, adding depth to the defensive line rotation with Calais Campbell (knee) sidelined.

Related Content

news

Ravens Eye View: Roquan Smith Was a 'Predator' vs. Falcons

The Ravens run game got cranked up again, the young defensive linemen stepped up, and more.

news

BRELAND Will Perform at Halftime of Ravens-Steelers Game

The Country rap, R&B, gospel, soul singer went platinum for his song, 'My Truck.'

news

Late for Work 12/27: John Harbaugh Has Achieved a 'Staggering Feat'

The difference between being the fifth seed and sixth seed in the AFC is significant. The Ravens defense has been dominant in the red zone.

news

News & Notes: John Harbaugh: 'We'll Just Have to See' If Lamar Jackson Practices This Week

Flex scheduling gives the Ravens a rare chance to host the Steelers in primetime. John Harbaugh praises Sammy Watkins for his playmaking and blocking. The Ravens had just one penalty against the Falcons in Week 16.

news

Ravens Snap Counts & Grades vs. Falcons

Fullback Patrick Ricard got a heavy workload. Chuck Clark got the highest grade on the defense. Morgan Moses had a second straight dominant game.

news

Around the AFC North: Bengals' Starting Right Tackle Reportedly Lost for Season

Steelers will take momentum into Sunday night matchup against the Ravens. Browns playing for pride after being officially eliminated from playoff contention.

news

Late for Work 12/26: 'Old School' Football Leads Ravens to Playoffs

Ravens defense quietly dominating over the second-half stretch. Pundits are concerned about the Ravens' winning formula. Will Lamar Jackson rejoin the team this week?

news

Ravens-Steelers Flexed to Sunday Night Football

The Ravens-Steelers game will have big implications for the AFC North.

news

What the Falcons Said After Loss in Baltimore

Falcons Head Coach Arthur Smith was not pleased with the officiating. Drake London tips his cap to Marlon Humphrey.

news

Ravens Defense Isn't Satisfied After Another Dominant Showing

Baltimore's defense had another superb performance against Atlanta, but wants to become even more dominant.

news

The Breakdown: Five Thoughts on Ravens' Win Over Falcons

The Ravens are in the dance, and that's what's most important. Baltimore's defense needs to keep making plays. The passing attack was good enough.

