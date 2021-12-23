Josh Oliver Placed on COVID-19 List

Dec 23, 2021 at 04:00 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

The Ravens placed tight end Josh Oliver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, upping their total to 12 players from the 53-man roster on the list. Practice squad quarterback Chris Streveler was also placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Oliver has played in 13 games this season with eight catches for 65 yards. He hasn't played more than 10 snaps in the last four games, however he played a season-high 14 special teams snaps against the Packers on Sunday.

The Ravens placed five players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday: safety Geno Stone, defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, linebackers Chris Board and Kristian Welch and practice squad offensive tackle David Sharpe.

The other players on the list are outside linebackers Justin Houston and Pernell McPhee, safety Chuck Clark, cornerbacks Jimmy Smith and Chris Westry, wide receiver Sammy Watkins and center Trystan Colon.

With Lamar Jackson (ankle) recovering and Streveler now on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the Ravens' two available quarterbacks are Tyler Huntley and Josh Johnson.

