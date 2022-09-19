Ravens Place Linebacker Josh Ross on Injured Reserve

Sep 19, 2022 at 04:54 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

091922-Ross
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
ILB Josh Ross

The Ravens have another linebacker on the shelf as undrafted rookie Josh Ross was placed on injured reserve Monday.

Ross suffered a foot injury in Sunday's Week 2 loss to the Miami Dolphins after playing 18 special teams snaps (60%). Ross didn't play a defensive snap in the first two games.

The Michigan product was a training camp and preseason standout, making him the only undrafted rookie to earn a spot on the Ravens' initial 53-man roster.

The Ravens placed veteran outside linebacker Steven Means (Achilles) on IR. That makes three players in the first two games who have gone down.

Baltimore also released outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell from the practice squad.

