Ravens Place Linebacker Josh Ross on Injured Reserve

The Ravens have another linebacker on the shelf as undrafted rookie Josh Ross was placed on injured reserve Monday.

Ross suffered a foot injury in Sunday's Week 2 loss to the Miami Dolphins after playing 18 special teams snaps (60%). Ross didn't play a defensive snap in the first two games.

The Michigan product was a training camp and preseason standout, making him the only undrafted rookie to earn a spot on the Ravens' initial 53-man roster.

The Ravens placed veteran outside linebacker Steven Means (Achilles) on IR. That makes three players in the first two games who have gone down.