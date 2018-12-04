Just Like in 2008, Ravens Find Successful Formula for Their Rookie Quarterback

They would love to do it again Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs (9-2), one of the NFL's most explosive teams. It will be an interesting matchup against the best team the Ravens (7-5) have faced since their winning streak began.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said he expects Flacco to ramp up his practice reps this weeks, but Harbaugh has not committed to a starting quarterback once Flacco is cleared to play following his hip injury. However, the Ravens' recent commitment to the running game has been clear. They have rushed for more than 200 yards in three straight games for the first time in franchise history. The running threat of Jackson has triggered a domino effect that transformed the Ravens' offense.

Knowing that Jackson might start again Sunday, the Chiefs must prepare for a quarterback with unusual speed, which makes preparing for the Ravens that much harder. Describing the Ravens' offense following Sunday's game, Harbaugh said, "This is an unconventional offense. This is an offense that I don't know if any of us know where it is going."

So far, it has gone extremely well. Any team facing Jackson for the first time in this offense can't be certain exactly what to expect.