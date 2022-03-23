Justin Ellis Is Latest Raven to Go to New York Giants

Mar 23, 2022
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Another member of the Ravens defense is headed to New York as defensive tackle Justin "Jelly" Ellis has agreed to terms on a deal with the Giants.

Ellis joins linebacker Chris Board as the second former Ravens defender to reunite with Wink Martindale, who is now the Giants' defensive coordinator.

Ellis, 31, spent the past two full seasons and part of 2019 with the Ravens. He was a strong run stuffer who stepped up as a starter when Brandon Williams was sidelined by injuries.

Ellis played in all 17 games last season, including five starts, and made 18 tackles. He had one quarterback hit.

The Ravens already reunited with defensive tackle Michael Pierce in free agency. He'll join Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington as young but experienced interior defensive linemen. Veterans Williams and Calais Campbell are still free agents.

Baltimore entered the offseason with the goal of getting younger on the defensive line and the work is likely not done.

