Justin Ellis Is Latest Raven to Go to New York Giants

Ellis joins linebacker Chris Board as the second former Ravens defender to reunite with Wink Martindale, who is now the Giants' defensive coordinator.

Ellis, 31, spent the past two full seasons and part of 2019 with the Ravens. He was a strong run stuffer who stepped up as a starter when Brandon Williams was sidelined by injuries.

Ellis played in all 17 games last season, including five starts, and made 18 tackles. He had one quarterback hit.

The Ravens already reunited with defensive tackle Michael Pierce in free agency. He'll join Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington as young but experienced interior defensive linemen. Veterans Williams and Calais Campbell are still free agents.