Justin Houston Logs 100th Career Sack in Miami

Only three active players have more sacks than Houston: the Rams' Von Miller (110.5), the Cardinals' Chandler Jones (103) and J.J. Watt (102).

It's Houston's third sack of the season. He got to 99.5 in Week 6 against the Chargers and had seven quarterback hits in the two game since, plus one more earlier in the game in Miami, but kept barely missing the sack.