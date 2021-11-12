Justin Houston Logs 100th Career Sack in Miami

Justin Houston had to be patient for his 100th career sack, but after coming so close to reaching the milestone in recent weeks, he got there Thursday night in Miami.
Houston took down Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett to reach the milestone, making him only the 37th player in league history to reach 100 sacks. Houston actually now has 100.5.
Only three active players have more sacks than Houston: the Rams' Von Miller (110.5), the Cardinals' Chandler Jones (103) and J.J. Watt (102).
It's Houston's third sack of the season. He got to 99.5 in Week 6 against the Chargers and had seven quarterback hits in the two game since, plus one more earlier in the game in Miami, but kept barely missing the sack.
Houston raised both hands in the air after the play but didn't get much of a celebration since Brissett (knee) was injured on the play, bringing a hush over the stadium before the Dolphins' punt. Tua Tagovailoa replaced Brissett to start the next drive.