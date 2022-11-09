Justin Houston Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Nov 09, 2022 at 08:30 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

110922-Houston
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Justin Houston

After a stellar performance on Monday Night Football, veteran linebacker Justin Houston has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Justin Houston, who became the first player in Ravens history with three consecutive multi-sack games, has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Houston was the dominant defensive presence in Baltimore's 27-13 victory over the Saints on Monday Night Football with 2.5 sacks and an interception.

Despite missing three games this season, Houston has 8.5 sacks and is tied for second in the league with Nick Bosa of the 49ers and Za'Darius Smith of the Vikings. Matthew Judon of the Patriots, who spent five seasons with the Ravens, leads the NFL with 11.5 sacks.

According to Next Gen Stats, Houston is the league's most efficient pass rusher.

In his 12th season at age 33, Houston contemplated retirement during the offseason, but re-signed with Baltimore and has returned on a mission.

"The things that are happening on the field I can't even explain," Houston said. "I don't even know what I am doing sometimes until I come off the field and the guys tell me. I think it is amazing how God is working through me, and I pray he continues working through us."

With 110.5 career sacks, Houston is one of the team's most respected players and a mentor to younger pass rushers like Odafe Oweh, Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo. Head Coach John Harbaugh said Houston is being rewarded for having the dedication to remain a premier pass rusher.

"It's a credit to him in the sense that he really worked hard," Harbaugh said. "One thing I learned, as you get older, the Ed Reed's, Ray Lewis', Terrell Suggs', those guys, Haloti's [Ngata], when you get a little bit older, you have to work that much harder just to stay the same. Just to be able to play, to stay healthy and to be able to perform. He did that; he really put the work in."

