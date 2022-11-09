Justin Houston Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

With 110.5 career sacks, Houston is one of the team's most respected players and a mentor to younger pass rushers like Odafe Oweh, Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo. Head Coach John Harbaugh said Houston is being rewarded for having the dedication to remain a premier pass rusher.

"It's a credit to him in the sense that he really worked hard," Harbaugh said. "One thing I learned, as you get older, the Ed Reed's, Ray Lewis', Terrell Suggs', those guys, Haloti's [Ngata], when you get a little bit older, you have to work that much harder just to stay the same. Just to be able to play, to stay healthy and to be able to perform. He did that; he really put the work in."