Justin Tucker Finally in NFL Top 100, Debuts at 94

Aug 15, 2022 at 07:18 AM
Justin Tucker is the undoubted best kicker in the league and arguably the G.O.A.T. He's earned just about every honor one can get and holds numerous records.

But as he enters Year 11 of his spectacular career, Tucker has finally checked off one more honor that had eluded him all along.

Tucker is finally in the NFL Top 100, as voted on by his peers. Tucker came in at No. 94.

Tucker came in one spot ahead of Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and one spot behind outside linebacker Von Miller.

"How could Justin Tucker not make it? How has he not made it before," longtime defensive tackle Mike Daniels said.

"When you're a top-tier kicker, yeah you deserve your flowers. Give him his flowers," Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan said.

It's clear that Tucker's record-setting, game-winning 66-yard bomb in Detroit this season earned him even more respect around the league.

With so many games around the NFL coming down to the wire, having Tucker on the Ravens' side is a major weapon.

Tucker signed a four-year extension with the Ravens last week, putting him under contract in Baltimore through the 2027 season.

"We know what type of player Justin is. He's earned it from the day he got here, so I'm excited to have him around," Special Teams Coordinator Chris Horton said Sunday.

