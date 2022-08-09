Late for Work 8/9: Justin Tucker Named the Most Underrated Player in the NFL

Pass Rush Identified As Ravens' Achilles' Heel

ESPN's Bill Barnwell named the Achilles' heel for 14 Super Bowl contenders. For the Ravens, it's the pass rush.

"The Ravens will lean on 2021 first-rounder Odafe Oweh, who had five sacks and 15 quarterback knockdowns as a rookie," Barnwell wrote. "Former reserve linebacker Tyus Bowser led the team with seven sacks a year ago, but most of those were of the cleanup or coverage variety. Bowser created 27 initial pressures, per ESPN Stats & Information research, a solid number but not otherworldly.

"Oweh had 34 initial pressures, and the Ravens will count on him to improve that number in a larger role. ... So much rides on an Oweh breakout for the league's 28th-ranked defense by DVOA a year ago."

Barnwell noted that veteran Justin Houston had just 4.5 sacks last season, down from eight in 2020 and 11 in 2019, and second-round pick David Ojabo, who is rehabbing a torn Achilles tendon, isn't expected to be ready to play until October at the earliest.

Moreover, the Ravens' depth at outside linebacker took a hit last week when veteran Vince Biegel suffered a season-ending Achilles tear.

There is cause for optimism, however. Judging by how Oweh has performed in training camp, the breakout Barnwell said the Ravens are counting on from him appears to be on track. As for Houston, he made more of an impact last season than his 4.5 sacks would suggest. He led the team with 17 quarterback hits.

With the addition of veteran Michael Pierce and third-round pick Travis Jones, the Ravens also figure to get more sacks from their defensive linemen than the 5.5 the unit recorded in 2021. It also wouldn't be a surprise if Justin Madubuike takes a big step forward in his third season.