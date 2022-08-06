50 Words Or Less: Odafe Oweh Could Carry Ravens' Pass Rush

The Ravens got only 5.5 sacks from defensive linemen last season. This year, that number should double. Justin Madubuike needs to have the breakout that was predicted last season. Rookie Travis Jones has been dominant. Michael Pierce adds another element up front and could notch several sacks himself.

A familiar offense is starting to take shape. Lamar Jackson has more comfort behind a stronger offensive line and he's loving hitting his tight ends. We need to see the running game get cranked up, and J.K. Dobbins' potential return next week will help, but it's starting to feel 2019-ish.

The key to truly getting back to 2019 is the rushing attack. Baltimore's depth is significantly better than last year with Mike Davis, Justice Hill, Corey Clement and rookie Tyler Badie. But Baltimore still needs Dobbins to have to be close to what he was pre-injury to take off.