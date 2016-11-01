Justin Tucker Not Getting Caught Up In His Perfect Start To Season





Justin Tucker has been perfect this year.

He's hit all 18 of his field-goal attempts and converted nine extra points. He hasn't missed a field goal in his last 25 tries dating back to last season. In a difficult stretch where the Ravens are in the midst of their longest losing streak in nine years, the fifth-year kicker has been a bright spot.

But Tucker isn't too interested in celebrating his own success at a time when the Ravens are focused on turning around their season.

"Obviously, I'd rather us be winning," Tucker said. "Morgan [Cox] and Sam [Koch] are doing an excellent job setting me up for success."

Tucker has been Baltimore's most reliable weapon this year, and he's considered by many to be the team's most valuable player through the first seven games.

He's a big reason the Ravens started the year 3-0, as he hit a combined nine field goals in those victories, including kicks from 50, 52 and 53 yards.

"I think for those 1.3 seconds between the snap, hold and the kick, we are doing a good job or just saying in the moment, being present and being focused," Tucker said.

Tucker is one of two kickers in the league who have connected on every attempt this year. The other is Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri, who is currently in the middle of an NFL-record 43-straight successful field goals.

"I think you can definitely get into a rhythm," Tucker said. "You can definitely say he's in a zone. But more than anything, I think he's just hitting a good ball."

Tucker's strong start to the season has illustrated why the Ravens signed him to a four-year, reported $16 million contract this offseason. The deal reportedly gave Tucker more guaranteed money ($10.8 million) than anyone else in the league, and he's continued to establish himself as one of the NFL's best.