Justin Tucker Reacts to His Record-Setting Game-Winner

Sep 26, 2021 at 05:26 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

092621-Tucker
Shawn Hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
K Justin Tucker celebrates with the team after his record kick.

Eight years ago, Justin Tucker became a legend in Detroit with a game-winning 61-yard kick.

On Sunday, the greatest kicker in league history topped himself – and everyone else.

Tucker drilled a 66-yard field goal as time expired to beat the Lions, 19-17, in Ford Field.

It's the longest field goal in NFL history. Matt Prater held the previous record, hitting at 64-yarder in Denver's thin air in 2013. That was at the end of a first half – not a game-winner.

Tucker's kick hit the upright, but spun forward into the back of the net, sending the Ravens sideline into pandemonium. Tucker sprinted down the field before being hoisted up by his teammates.

"It's déjà vu all over again," Tucker said. "I love Detroit. I'm thinking about getting a place here."

Related Content

news

Eight Years Ago, Justin Tucker Became a Legend in Detroit

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker earned Head Coach John Harbaugh's trust when he made a 61-yard field goal in Detroit in 2013.
news

Jimmy Smith Is Active Against Lions

Marquise "Hollywood" Brown is active. Josh Bynes is among four players activated from the practice squad. 
news

How to Watch, Listen and Live Steam Ravens vs. Lions

The Ravens will head to Detroit for a Week 3 game at Ford Field at 1 p.m. ET.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

The Ravens' unique offense can't be fun to prepare for, especially on a short week. The importance of depth.
news

Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Lions

Lamar Jackson and DeShon Elliott returned to practice Friday as full participants. Ronnie Stanley and Derek Wolfe have been ruled out against Detroit. Pernell McPhee and Chris Board are questionable. 
news

Ravens Place Four Defensive Players on Reserve/COVID-19

Brandon Williams, Justin Madubuike, Justin Houston and Jaylon Ferguson have been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

News & Notes: John Harbaugh Gives Update on Derek Wolfe

Patrick Queen continues to set high standards for his play. Defensive Backs Coach D'Anton Lynn will coach against his father in Detroit. 
news

By the Numbers: Ravens vs. Lions

The Ravens have a 10-game winning streak against NFC opponents and a 4-1 series history against the Detroit Lions.
news

SociaLight: Marlon Humphrey and Ronnie Stanley Launch A New Podcast

The Ravens' two young stars announced that they are launching a new podcast, 'Guru Punch.'
news

Pundits Picks: Ravens vs. Lions

Here's who the pundits expect to win the Week 3 matchup between Detroit and Baltimore.
news

Late for Work 9/24: Ravens Are Unanimous Pick to Beat Lions

The Ravens have created an offensive juggernaut with their run-heavy approach. Should Ty'Son Williams have a bigger role?
Learn More
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising