Justin Tucker Reacts to His Record-Setting Game-Winner

Eight years ago, Justin Tucker became a legend in Detroit with a game-winning 61-yard kick.

On Sunday, the greatest kicker in league history topped himself – and everyone else.

Tucker drilled a 66-yard field goal as time expired to beat the Lions, 19-17, in Ford Field.

It's the longest field goal in NFL history. Matt Prater held the previous record, hitting at 64-yarder in Denver's thin air in 2013. That was at the end of a first half – not a game-winner.

Tucker's kick hit the upright, but spun forward into the back of the net, sending the Ravens sideline into pandemonium. Tucker sprinted down the field before being hoisted up by his teammates.