Justin Tucker's 66-Yarder Wins NFL Moment of the Year

Ravens legend Ray Lewis presented the award to Tucker, who was on hand for the honors in Los Angeles.

"When you talk about what goes into a big play, to me there's always an element of you've got to be at the right place at the right time," Tucker said. "Beyond that, you have to have the right people involved in that moment. For us, we're not even thinking about attempting that field goal if it's not for Lamar Jackson and Sammy Watkins and our offense getting us in position on fourth-and-19 with seconds left, we're at the plus-48-yard line."

Tucker also thanked his long snapper, Nick Moore, holder Sam Koch, his offensive linemen, tight ends and defensive tackle Calais Campbell for blocking for the kick. Tucker jokingly called Koch his holder and punter, "in my opinion, in that order."