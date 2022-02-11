Justin Tucker's 66-Yarder Wins NFL Moment of the Year

The Ravens' 2021 season didn't end the way they wanted, but there sure were some memorable moments. In fact, there was the league's most memorable moment.
Justin Tucker's 66-yard record-setting, game-winning field goal in Detroit in Week 3 took home the award for 2021 Best Moment of the Year during Thursday night's NFL Honors.
The field goal, which bounced off the crossbar and spun through the uprights, beat the Lions at the buzzer and set the record for the longest field goal made in NFL history.
Ravens legend Ray Lewis presented the award to Tucker, who was on hand for the honors in Los Angeles.
"When you talk about what goes into a big play, to me there's always an element of you've got to be at the right place at the right time," Tucker said. "Beyond that, you have to have the right people involved in that moment. For us, we're not even thinking about attempting that field goal if it's not for Lamar Jackson and Sammy Watkins and our offense getting us in position on fourth-and-19 with seconds left, we're at the plus-48-yard line."
Tucker also thanked his long snapper, Nick Moore, holder Sam Koch, his offensive linemen, tight ends and defensive tackle Calais Campbell for blocking for the kick. Tucker jokingly called Koch his holder and punter, "in my opinion, in that order."
"I truly believe, most importantly, in order to be a part of a big moment like that, there has to be some divine intervention," Tucker said. "In order for that ball to go 66 yards, bounce off the crossbar just so, clear the uprights, God was working. Thanks to God, thanks to my teammates, and I'm happy to represent the Ravens Flock."
Veteran Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth won the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, beating out Ravens center Bradley Bozeman, but it was still a good night for the Bozemans.