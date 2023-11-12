Keaton Mitchell Does It Again, This Time in Front of Dad

Nov 12, 2023 at 02:16 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

MitchellStory
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Keaton Mitchell

Keaton Mitchell's dad, Anthony, missed his son's breakout game, but he has a front-row seat for the encore.

The Ravens' rookie running back ripped off a 39-yard touchdown run on Baltimore's first offensive series Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

Mitchell reached 20.92 mph on his touchdown run, just a tick slower than his explosive 40-yard touchdown run last week against the Seattle Seahawks in a 138-yard game.

Mitchell also had a 32-yard reception in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Browns. He later had a shot at a receiving touchdown on a deep wheel route in the red zone, but the ball fell incomplete in tight coverage.

Anthony, who was a reserve safety on the Ravens' Super Bowl winning 2000 squad, watched last week's Ravens-Seahawks game from his couch in Georgia. He said there was no way he was going to miss another game.

Anthony was involved in convincing his son to sign with the Ravens as an undrafted rookie free agent.

"I'm glad he could come up there and contribute to a team that I love so much, man," Anthony told “Glenn Clark Radio” last week. "I'm going to continue to love the Ravens because they showed me nothing but love. I hope he has such a great experience that I had with the team I love so much."

Related Content

news

Odell Beckham Jr. Burns His Former Browns

Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. took a third-down slant 40 yards to the end zone in the third quarter.
news

Marlon Humphrey Is Active, Morgan Moses Inactive vs. Browns

Marlon Humphrey will be in the lineup against the Cleveland Browns, but right tackle Morgan Moses will miss his second-straight game.
news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Browns

The Ravens look to assert defensive dominance over the division rival Cleveland Browns Sunday at 1:00 p.m. 
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Browns

The Ravens (7-2) and Browns (5-3) will square off Sunday in a key AFC North matchup at M&T Bank Stadium.
news

50 Words or Less: So This Is What It Feels Like

The Ravens are healthy while the Browns are not. Odafe Oweh could lead the OLB pass rush down the stretch. How do the Ravens counterpunch this time?
news

Four Ravens Are Questionable, Browns O-Line Banged Up

Marlon Humphrey (hamstring) was still limited in Friday's practice. Michael Pierce (illness) returned to practice Friday.
news

How Geno Stone Is Making Interceptions a Weekly Thing

Leading the NFL with six interceptions, Geno Stone is having his best season as the Ravens' top takeaway artist.
news

Pundit Picks: One Writer Picks Browns to Beat Ravens

NFL.com's Adam Rank is the lone pundit to have the Browns beating the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 10.
news

Late for Work: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Browns Game

The Ravens are getting lots of Super Bowl love. Sizing up the Ravens' division rivals.
news

Todd Monken Loves Lamar Jackson's Unique Throwing Angles

The offensive coordinator sees Jackson's style as part of the game's evolution.
news

Odell Beckham Jr.'s Feelings on Facing His Former Browns for First Time

Keaton Mitchell has earned more reps, says Todd Monken. Monken loves Lamar Jackson's different arm angles. Mike Macdonald says sacks are overrated, even though Ravens lead the league in sacks.
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising