Keaton Mitchell Does It Again, This Time in Front of Dad

Keaton Mitchell's dad, Anthony, missed his son's breakout game, but he has a front-row seat for the encore.
The Ravens' rookie running back ripped off a 39-yard touchdown run on Baltimore's first offensive series Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.
Mitchell reached 20.92 mph on his touchdown run, just a tick slower than his explosive 40-yard touchdown run last week against the Seattle Seahawks in a 138-yard game.
Mitchell also had a 32-yard reception in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Browns. He later had a shot at a receiving touchdown on a deep wheel route in the red zone, but the ball fell incomplete in tight coverage.
Anthony, who was a reserve safety on the Ravens' Super Bowl winning 2000 squad, watched last week's Ravens-Seahawks game from his couch in Georgia. He said there was no way he was going to miss another game.
Anthony was involved in convincing his son to sign with the Ravens as an undrafted rookie free agent.
"I'm glad he could come up there and contribute to a team that I love so much, man," Anthony told “Glenn Clark Radio” last week. "I'm going to continue to love the Ravens because they showed me nothing but love. I hope he has such a great experience that I had with the team I love so much."