Keith Williams and Tee Martin See High Ceiling for Passing Game

Having coached NFL receivers who have enjoyed 1,000-yard seasons gives Williams a blueprint for success. He's looking forward to working with Baltimore's receiving group that is already part of a hard-working culture.

Williams has found that great players constantly strive to improve. Even top wideouts that Williams has worked with like Adams, who had 115 catches and 1,374 receiving yards with the Green Bay Packers last season, want to be pushed.

"You would think guys like that would come in and think they know it all, or have a predetermined way that they want to work out, or they're actually telling you what they want to do," Williams said. "But it's never been that way with any of those guys. They think they can get better, that's what they want to do, and they're wide open and ready to work.

"(I) relate to them, teach them how to use their tools, and introduce the mentality that goes behind that. A lot of guys have great talent, but the mentality may not match. Or they haven't developed that mentality to take full advantage of their tools. A lot of discussion about mentality comes into play. Then how you apply the drills and apply the workouts. I think those coupled together is how guys unlock all their tools and reach their potential."

Martin, who quarterbacked Tennessee to a national championship in 1998, says he's a huge fan of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. When Jackson looks downfield next season, Martin wants him to see wide receivers who are open and ready to make plays.