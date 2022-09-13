Kenyan Drake Is Embracing a Career 'Reset' in Baltimore

Drake's Ravens debut didn't come with grand stats, as Baltimore struggled to get the running game going, especially early in the game. He finished with just 31 yards on 11 carries. Drake's best run, a 12-yard sweep around the right edge, was called back on a holding penalty.

"He's still learning the offense, in terms of the angles and the eyes, and just assignments in formation, where to line up, routes to run, protections," Head Coach John Harbaugh said.

"There's carryover, but it's not the same from team to team, so some of that stuff was there. Then it got better as the game went on, I thought, and he started getting a little bit more confident [with] his running style. He's a veteran back, knows how to run the ball, still young enough to have a lot of juice."

Drake isn't far removed from a season in which he nearly rushed for 1,000 yards. With Arizona in 2020, he put up 955 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground and caught 25 passes for 137 yards. He signed a lucrative two-year deal with the Raiders last offseason but didn't take off and suffered a broken ankle on Dec. 8. Getting cut by the Raiders was another tough blow, but the Ravens came calling soon thereafter.

"I didn't know exactly what to expect other than they were giving me the opportunity to come in and help a premier team in a very competitive division," Drake said. "I'm a competitor at the end of the day. I just want to compete, play my game and ball, fit into this scheme and help in any way possible.