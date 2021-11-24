Kevin Zeitler Assists Hometown Waukesha Parade Victims

"In light of the recent tragic events at the Waukesha Christmas Parade on November 21st, 2021, we want our community to know that we see them, love them, and we're here for them," the announcement stated. "Our primary goal is to have the focus remain on the families who were directly impacted by last weekend's tragedy and to help make sure any financial burdens are taken care of. We feel that the best way to help the affected families is to assist with funeral and medical expenses by donating to the fund which was set up by the United Way and Waukesha County Community Foundation. Together, we are #WaukeshaStrong."