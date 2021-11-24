Kevin Zeitler Assists Hometown Waukesha Parade Victims

Nov 24, 2021
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

112421-Zeitler
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
G Kevin Zeitler

After the recent tragedy that struck his hometown of Waukesha, Wisc., Ravens right guard Kevin Zeitler and his wife, Sara, have stepped forward to help people who are suffering.

Zeitler announced Tuesday that he and his wife will assist with funeral and medical expenses by donating to a fund set up by the United Way and the Waukesha County Commission Foundation.

On Nov. 21, an SUV plowed into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, killing six people and injuring more than 60 others. Zeitler was born in Waukesha, attended the University of Wisconsin, and often returns home during the offseason to train.

The Ravens were in Chicago to face the Bears when Sunday's tragedy occurred and Zeitler was shocked when he heard the details after returning to Baltimore. Zeitler said he attended the Waukesha holiday parade every year growing up.

Kevin and Sara shared more thoughts about the tragedy Tuesday and announced their donation on social media.

"In light of the recent tragic events at the Waukesha Christmas Parade on November 21st, 2021, we want our community to know that we see them, love them, and we're here for them," the announcement stated. "Our primary goal is to have the focus remain on the families who were directly impacted by last weekend's tragedy and to help make sure any financial burdens are taken care of. We feel that the best way to help the affected families is to assist with funeral and medical expenses by donating to the fund which was set up by the United Way and Waukesha County Community Foundation. Together, we are #WaukeshaStrong."

