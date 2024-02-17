50 Words or Less: Will Re-Signing Kevin Zeitler Be Part of Offensive Line Plan?

It may have been tough for Ravens fans to watch the Super Bowl, but at least there was football to see.

Now we're officially into the offseason – no football Sunday, no upcoming games to anticipate. However, they'll be plenty of offseason news with the combine, free agency and draft on the way.

Monday at 4 p.m. is the deadline for teams to reach deals with free agents who had void years tacked onto the end of their contracts. Baltimore has five players in that category – Gus Edwards, Kevin Zeitler, Nelson Agholor, Geno Stone and Rock Ya-Sin.

Here are some of my offseason thoughts on the Ravens, all in 50 words or less:

It will be interesting to see if the Ravens and Zeitler can reach an agreement by Monday. The starting right guard enjoyed his first Pro Bowl season and Zeitler said that he wants to remain in Baltimore. A new deal for him could be a win-win.

Having a strong offensive line has always been a priority for General Manager Eric DeCosta and Head Coach John Harbaugh. This year's draft is being billed as particularly deep at offensive line. Sounds like the Ravens could be picking a lineman or two.

Staying with offensive linemen, Andrew Vorhees is a player to watch this summer. Baltimore made him a seventh-round pick last year after he tore his ACL at the Combine. The Ravens like his potential and he'll get an opportunity to display it.

There's a chance the Ravens will open the 2024 season at Arrowhead Stadium to face the Chiefs. I'm up for that. Beating Kansas City wouldn't erase what happened in the AFC Championship, but it'd be a heck of a way for Baltimore to start a new campaign.