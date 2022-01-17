Kevon Seymour Re-Signs With Ravens

The 28-year-old Seymour was elevated to the 53-man roster in November after being signed to Baltimore's practice squad in September. A sixth-round pick in 2016 by the Buffalo Bills, Seymour was traded to Carolina in 2017 and spent three seasons with the Panthers before signing with Philadelphia in 2020. He was among the final roster cuts by the Eagles last year before signing with Baltimore.

Seymour was set to become a free agent, but will stay in Baltimore as the Ravens establish their cornerback rotation for next season. Pro Bowl cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters both suffered season-ending injuries last year, with Peters missing the entire season and Humphrey out for the last five games. The Ravens look forward to having both back in 2022, and veteran nickel cornerback Tavon Young is also under contract for next season.