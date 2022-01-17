Kevon Seymour Re-Signs With Ravens

The Ravens have re-signed veteran cornerback Kevon Seymour for the 2022 season, adding depth to a position where they were hit hard by injuries in 2021.
Seymour's role increased dramatically down the stretch, playing at least 69 percent of the defensive snaps during the final four games while making two starts. Seymour appeared in nine games and finished with 25 tackles. One of his best moments came in Week 18, when he sacked Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during the future Hall of Famer's final game in Baltimore.
The 28-year-old Seymour was elevated to the 53-man roster in November after being signed to Baltimore's practice squad in September. A sixth-round pick in 2016 by the Buffalo Bills, Seymour was traded to Carolina in 2017 and spent three seasons with the Panthers before signing with Philadelphia in 2020. He was among the final roster cuts by the Eagles last year before signing with Baltimore.
Seymour was set to become a free agent, but will stay in Baltimore as the Ravens establish their cornerback rotation for next season. Pro Bowl cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters both suffered season-ending injuries last year, with Peters missing the entire season and Humphrey out for the last five games. The Ravens look forward to having both back in 2022, and veteran nickel cornerback Tavon Young is also under contract for next season.
However, Anthony Averett is a pending free agent after moving into a starting role in 2021 and seeing the most extensive action of his career. Veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith is also a free agent after 11 seasons in Baltimore, and he will turn 34 years old this summer and is contemplating retirement. Chris Westry, who appeared in six games, is also a restricted free agent while cornerback Khalil Dorsey is an exclusive rights free agent.