Key Question for Each Ravens Draft Pick

Baltimore's 2022 draft class consisted of 11 players who will bring different talents to the team.

Here's a look at one question each of the Ravens' draft pick will be looking to answer:

Will Kyle Hamilton be one of the NFL's top defensive rookies?

Hamilton is smart, rangy, physical and athletic, a multitalented safety who can immediately help the Ravens' pass defense, run defense, and their ability to force turnovers. Concern about Hamilton's 4.5 speed in the 40-yard dash may have caused him to slip to No. 14. But some pundits expected Hamilton to be a top-five pick, and the Ravens think they have an every-down impact player that Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald will use as a disruptive chess piece. There's already chatter about Hamilton being a Defensive Rookie of the Year favorite. Will he make that big of an immediate impact?

Will Tyler Linderbaum's athleticism trump concern about his size?

Linderbaum often used his footwork and athleticism at Iowa to throw two or three blocks on the same play. People who question whether Linderbaum has the size and arm length to be a Pro Bowl center may be overlooking how much his wrestling background and agility will help him handle NFL defensive linemen. Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman uses a creative running scheme that often asks linemen to throw combination blocks, and Linderbaum is agile enough to execute them. Blocking strong defensive tackles is difficult for any center, but the Ravens feel he's strong enough to block large defensive tackles lined up right over him and adds more diversity to Baltimore's rushing attack.

Will David Ojabo make an immediate impact on the pass rush whenever he returns to action?

It's clear Ojabo would've probably been a first-round pick if not for suffering a torn Achilles at his Pro Day in March. It's too early to tell when Ojabo might return, but if he can return to action before the season ends, he could become an important piece of Baltimore's defense down the stretch as a situational pass-rusher. Like good friend Odafe Oweh, Ojabo was a late-bloomer in football, and with him coming off the injury, it remains to be seen how much of an instant impact he can make. He does already have familiarity with Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald's system from college.

Can Travis Jones flash as a pass rusher in the NFL?

Stopping the run is Jones' forte, and he's expected to make his presence felt as part of the defensive tackle rotation. But Jones will provide an added bonus if he develops as an inside pass rusher. He had 8.5 sacks in three college seasons, including 4.5 in his final year. The Ravens believe Jones could be more disruptive on passing downs in the NFL partly because he will play fewer snaps with the Ravens than he did at Connecticut.

Can the massive Daniel Faalele become a right tackle in the mold of Orlando Brown Jr.?

Brown kept getting better and better after being drafted by the Ravens in 2018 and became a Pro Bowl right tackle. The 6-foot-8 Faalele, who is even bigger than Brown, would love to see his career follow the same trajectory. Faalele sounded eager have to the draft to work with Offensive Line Coach Joe D'Alessandris, who will try to accelerate the rookie's development.

Will Jalyn Armour-Davis be able to stay healthy*?*

Armour-Davis started 11 games last season, but only played two games in each of the previous two seasons due to injuries and stiff competition at Alabama. Knee and hip injuries limited him at Alabama. The Ravens need more cornerback depth and there could be a immediate role for Armour-Davis if he stays healthy and develops quickly.

Can Charlie Kolar learn quickly from Mark Andrews in the tight end room?

There are some similarities in the skillsets of Kolar and Andrews, and who better to learn from than an All-Pro like Andrews? Kolar caught 168 passes at Iowa State and should benefit from watching how hard Andrews works and competes. If Kolar is good enough to become another target Lamar Jackson can depend on, it will pay dividends for Baltimore's offense. Andrews has worked hard to improve his blocking in the NFL too, and Kolar will look to do the same.

Will Jordan Stout be the best punter in this draft?

The Ravens took Stout in the fourth round because they believe he's good enough to be their punter for years to come, as well as reliable holder for Justin Tucker, the most accurate kicker in NFL history. If Stout can also handle some kickoffs, it would reduce the wear and tear on Tucker's leg. Two other punters, Jake Camarda and Matt Araiza, were drafted not long after Stout, who was the earliest punter selected since 2012. Stout will look to prove he was worthy of such a high pick.

Can Isaiah Likely contribute right away in a crowded tight end room?

Likely had a knack for making big plays in college, a faster player in action than when he was timed with a stop watch. With Andrews, Kolar, Nick Boyle and Likely, the tight end room will be competitive. But if Likely shows NFL playmaking ability, Roman has a tight-end friendly system and will find a way to use him.

Will Damarion Williams become another versatile part of the secondary rotation?

Williams was primarily a corner at Houston but he also saw snaps at safety, which fits the Ravens' preference for having versatile players. The Ravens are suddenly very deep at safety, but Williams could help immediately was a backup corner who can play inside or outside while also helping on special teams.

Could Tyler Badie carve out a role in the running back rotation?