Key Question for Each Ravens Draft Pick

May 04, 2022 at 05:23 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

050422-Biggest-Questions
Gary McCullough/AP Photos
S Kyle Hamilton

Baltimore's 2022 draft class consisted of 11 players who will bring different talents to the team.

Here's a look at one question each of the Ravens' draft pick will be looking to answer:

Will Kyle Hamilton be one of the NFL's top defensive rookies?

Hamilton is smart, rangy, physical and athletic, a multitalented safety who can immediately help the Ravens' pass defense, run defense, and their ability to force turnovers. Concern about Hamilton's 4.5 speed in the 40-yard dash may have caused him to slip to No. 14. But some pundits expected Hamilton to be a top-five pick, and the Ravens think they have an every-down impact player that Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald will use as a disruptive chess piece. There's already chatter about Hamilton being a Defensive Rookie of the Year favorite. Will he make that big of an immediate impact?

Will Tyler Linderbaum's athleticism trump concern about his size?

Linderbaum often used his footwork and athleticism at Iowa to throw two or three blocks on the same play. People who question whether Linderbaum has the size and arm length to be a Pro Bowl center may be overlooking how much his wrestling background and agility will help him handle NFL defensive linemen. Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman uses a creative running scheme that often asks linemen to throw combination blocks, and Linderbaum is agile enough to execute them. Blocking strong defensive tackles is difficult for any center, but the Ravens feel he's strong enough to block large defensive tackles lined up right over him and adds more diversity to Baltimore's rushing attack.

Will David Ojabo make an immediate impact on the pass rush whenever he returns to action?

It's clear Ojabo would've probably been a first-round pick if not for suffering a torn Achilles at his Pro Day in March. It's too early to tell when Ojabo might return, but if he can return to action before the season ends, he could become an important piece of Baltimore's defense down the stretch as a situational pass-rusher. Like good friend Odafe Oweh, Ojabo was a late-bloomer in football, and with him coming off the injury, it remains to be seen how much of an instant impact he can make. He does already have familiarity with Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald's system from college.

Can Travis Jones flash as a pass rusher in the NFL?

Stopping the run is Jones' forte, and he's expected to make his presence felt as part of the defensive tackle rotation. But Jones will provide an added bonus if he develops as an inside pass rusher. He had 8.5 sacks in three college seasons, including 4.5 in his final year. The Ravens believe Jones could be more disruptive on passing downs in the NFL partly because he will play fewer snaps with the Ravens than he did at Connecticut.

Can the massive Daniel Faalele become a right tackle in the mold of Orlando Brown Jr.?

Brown kept getting better and better after being drafted by the Ravens in 2018 and became a Pro Bowl right tackle. The 6-foot-8 Faalele, who is even bigger than Brown, would love to see his career follow the same trajectory. Faalele sounded eager have to the draft to work with Offensive Line Coach Joe D'Alessandris, who will try to accelerate the rookie's development.

Will Jalyn Armour-Davis be able to stay healthy*?*

Armour-Davis started 11 games last season, but only played two games in each of the previous two seasons due to injuries and stiff competition at Alabama. Knee and hip injuries limited him at Alabama. The Ravens need more cornerback depth and there could be a immediate role for Armour-Davis if he stays healthy and develops quickly.

Can Charlie Kolar learn quickly from Mark Andrews in the tight end room?

There are some similarities in the skillsets of Kolar and Andrews, and who better to learn from than an All-Pro like Andrews? Kolar caught 168 passes at Iowa State and should benefit from watching how hard Andrews works and competes. If Kolar is good enough to become another target Lamar Jackson can depend on, it will pay dividends for Baltimore's offense. Andrews has worked hard to improve his blocking in the NFL too, and Kolar will look to do the same.

Will Jordan Stout be the best punter in this draft?

The Ravens took Stout in the fourth round because they believe he's good enough to be their punter for years to come, as well as reliable holder for Justin Tucker, the most accurate kicker in NFL history. If Stout can also handle some kickoffs, it would reduce the wear and tear on Tucker's leg. Two other punters, Jake Camarda and Matt Araiza, were drafted not long after Stout, who was the earliest punter selected since 2012. Stout will look to prove he was worthy of such a high pick.

Can Isaiah Likely contribute right away in a crowded tight end room?

Likely had a knack for making big plays in college, a faster player in action than when he was timed with a stop watch. With Andrews, Kolar, Nick Boyle and Likely, the tight end room will be competitive. But if Likely shows NFL playmaking ability, Roman has a tight-end friendly system and will find a way to use him.

Will Damarion Williams become another versatile part of the secondary rotation?

Williams was primarily a corner at Houston but he also saw snaps at safety, which fits the Ravens' preference for having versatile players. The Ravens are suddenly very deep at safety, but Williams could help immediately was a backup corner who can play inside or outside while also helping on special teams.

Could Tyler Badie carve out a role in the running back rotation?

The Ravens hope J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards return as their one-two running back punch, but both are coming off season-ending injuries and Badie was an excellent pass-catcher and runner at Missouri. The Ravens liked Badie's toughness for a 5-foot-8 running back, and he will be in the competition to be the No. 3 running back.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Should the Ravens Add a Veteran Wide Receiver?

Will new safety Kyle Hamilton stay in one spot or move around the defense? Which Ravens pick was the biggest steal? Should we be worried about a change at holder?

news

No International Games for Ravens in 2022

The Ravens will remain in the United States for their nine road games next season.

news

Late for Work 5/4: Winners And Losers from Ravens Draft

Marquise Brown says the Chiefs and Packers also were interested in trading for him. Tyler Badie's versatility makes him an intriguing prospect. Pundit says UDFA Alabama wide receiver could be a good fit. The Ravens will not play in any international games in 2022.

news

How Ravens Can Fill Remaining Needs

Bringing back Justin Houston and signing a veteran wide receiver are options the Ravens may consider to fill out their roster.

news

What Mink Thinks: Lamar Jackson Is Set Up Better for Success, Even After Trade

The loss of good friend and top receiver Marquise Brown hurts but improving the offensive line will help Lamar Jackson thrive again.

news

Ravens Announce Official Rookie Jersey Numbers

Kyle Hamilton will keep the No. 14 jersey number he had at Notre Dame, but Tyler Linderbaum is changing his number from college.

news

Late for Work 5/3: Kyle Hamilton Is Defensive Rookie of the Year Pick

The Ravens' wide receiver group is last in post-draft rankings. A pundit says wide receiver is the fifth-most important position on the Ravens' offense. Baltimore reportedly uses unrestricted free-agent tender on Justin Houston. The Ravens rise in post-draft power rankings.

news

Inside a Historic Fourth Round of Ravens' 2022 NFL Draft

NBC Sports' Peter King gave an inside look at the Ravens' record six fourth-round picks in the fourth round.

news

Short- And Long-Term Outlooks for Ravens 2022 Draft Class

The Ravens will look for instant impacts from their first-round picks, while their top selection on Day 2 will have to wait but has tremendous upside.

news

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Coaches Kids at Louisville With Teddy Bridgewater

Lamar Jackson returned to his college stomping grounds this weekend, alongside fellow Cardinal Teddy Bridgewater, to take part in a youth football event.

news

Around the AFC North: Draft Recap; Mel Kiper Gives B Grade to Every Rival

Kenny Pickett gets his wish, a chance to be the Steelers' next franchise quarterback. Browns take a wide receiver with their top pick. Safety Dax Hill could be the Bengals' next impact rookie.

Join Us For Beach Bash
Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising