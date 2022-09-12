Kyle Fuller's Season Is Over After Torn ACL

The Ravens had two players go down with season-ending injuries in Week 1, as Head Coach John Harbaugh confirmed Monday that cornerback Kyle Fuller has a torn ACL.

The team was hopeful that it wasn't that major after Sunday's 24-9 win over the Jets, but an MRI Monday confirmed the severity of the injury.

The Ravens also lost left tackle Ja'Wuan James to a season-ending Achilles tear in the win.

"One of those things. Just a crazy circumstance on the astroturf — got pushed off and just landed the wrong way in the turf and the turf doesn't usually give as much as grass," Harbaugh said of Fuller's injury.

Fuller started the game with Marcus Peters scratched before the game as he continues his return from last year's season-ending knee injury. Fuller was playing well before the injury happened late in the fourth quarter.

The Ravens signed Fuller to a one-year deal in late May, bringing the Baltimore product and two-time Pro Bowler back home to give them a proven veteran starter to pair with Marlon Humphrey and Peters. Fuller hadn't missed a game in five straight seasons and seven of his eight years in the NFL.

"He just liked everything about what we were doing and he fit in so well, was playing good ball in the game, and really all camp," Harbaugh said. "Such a serious guy, so determined. He'll come back stronger than ever."

It remains to be seen when Peters will return to game action. Either way, it likely means more snaps for Brandon Stephens and the Ravens' pair of rookies, Jalyn Armour-Davis and Pepe Williams.

Stephens played 58 defensive snaps (69%) against the Jets. He was targeted eight times and gave up three catches for 27 yards, including the Jets' lone touchdown on a short catch by tight end Tyler Conklin, per Pro Football Focus. Stephens had a nice pass breakup on third down when working against top Jets receiver Elijah Moore.