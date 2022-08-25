News & Notes: Kyle Hamilton Leaves Early With 'Nothing Serious' As Ravens Manage Workloads

Aug 25, 2022 at 06:06 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

082522-hamilton
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
S Kyle Hamilton

Rookie safety Kyle Hamilton left the field early during Thursday's practice, walking inside with a member of the medical staff. Head Coach John Harbaugh described whatever was bothering Hamilton as "nothing serious."

"We're just managing some stuff with him," Harbaugh said.

The Ravens had 15 players who did not practice Thursday: defensive backs Jalyn Armour-Davis, Marcus Peters and Pepe Williams; linebackers Tyus Bowser, Daelin Hayes and David Ojabo; defensive linemen Calais Campbell and Travis Jones; offensive linemen Ben Cleveland, Daniel Faalele and Ronnie Stanley; running back J.K. Dobbins; tight end Charlie Kolar and wide receivers James Proche II and Tylan Wallace.

However, Harbaugh said some of those players would dress for Saturday's preseason finale against Washington. The Ravens are monitoring each player's load management and deciding each player's participation on a case-by-case basis. Harbaugh said that Lamar Jackson won't play Saturday, but did not go into specifics about his plans for others.

"There are some starters that need the work, some starters don't," Harbaugh said. "Probably most starters don't. Some of those guys are going to play, we're just managing some of those guys, you have little things come up. It's not one size fits all with issues guys have. Some guys took days, some guys are managing loads. You try to manage that through camp."

Broderick Washington Sees Pass Rush as Key Ingredient for Defensive Line

The Ravens have made no secret of wanting to improve their pass rush, and they're looking for some of that juice to come from the defensive line.

Rookie defensive Travis Jones showed potential as an inside pass rusher before injuring his knee Sunday, and third-year tackle Broderick Washington believes Baltimore's defensive line can be elite. The Ravens got just 5.5 sacks from their defensive line last year.

"I think we can be the best defensive line in the league, honestly," Washington said. "Last year we were No. 1 stopping the run and I think pass-rushing as a whole group, everybody's gotten way better.

"We do more than just stopping the run. Stopping the run comes first, and then we've got to get to the quarterback to help our guys out on the back end. For us to be considered elite, we've got to put it all together as a whole."

Washington said Jones' injury has not diminished the defensive line's determination.

"To be honest, I think even before Trav getting hurt, we all had a chip on our shoulder to go out and show that we're one of the best defensive lines," Washington said. "I don't really know if that motivated us more, because that chip's pretty big already."

Marcus Peters Rounding Into Form

Peters didn't practice Thursday, but the Pro Bowl cornerback is ramping up his activity after missing all last season with a knee injury. Safety Chuck Clark said Peters has an interception in practice during team drills, which reporters had not yet seen take place since Peters returned to the field 10 days ago.

Peters' availability for Week 1 remains uncertain, but he leads the NFL in interceptions (21) since entering the league in 2015. Baltimore's secondary is different with him in the lineup, and Peters has been doing Peters-like things in practice.

"It's a lot of excitement," Clark said. "He came out here is second day a couple of days ago and caught an interception. It's good to see him back. We can't wait to have him out here full going for us."

And Important Game for Running Back Rotation

Rookie Tyler Badie (53 yards) leads Baltimore's running backs in rushing during the preseason, followed by Mike Davis (40 yards), Nate McCrary (40 yards) and Justice Hill (16 yards).

However, it has yet to be determined how many running backs Baltimore will keep on its 53-man roster, and Dobbins' availability for Week 1 is uncertain. The coaching staff is curious to see which backs shine against Washington.

"I do think it's a big game, no bigger than the other two," Harbaugh said. "That's what you look at, the games. They've all done well in the games so far. Badie's actually getting better as he goes here, you'd expect that with a rookie. Justice, he looks as fast or faster than he's ever looked. They say what doesn't kill you makes you stronger. I guess that's true with (your) Achilles, too. Mike Davis has looked very good both games."

Related Content

news

Chuck Clark Says He Requested Trade, But Isn't Giving Up Starting Job Willingly

Safety Chuck Clark said he was 'definitely surprised' when the Ravens drafted Kyle Hamilton in the first round.

news

Lamar Jackson Won't Play in Preseason Finale

For the first time in his career, Lamar Jackson won't play at all in the preseason.

news

Art Modell Snubbed in Latest Pro Football Hall of Fame Bid

Former Ravens Owner Art Modell, who had been nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023, will not advance to the finalist category.

news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Commanders

Riding a 22-game preseason winning streak, the Ravens (2-0), close their preseason schedule with a home game against the Commanders (0-2).

news

Late for Work 8/25: Three Positions Where Ravens Have Tough Roster Decisions to Make

Would pursuing a trade for Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki make sense? A columnist says being different makes the Ravens dangerous. Baltimore selects a USC wide receiver in ESPN's 2023 mock draft.

news

News & Notes: Ravens Likely to Increase Tight End Creativity

Demarcus Robinson feels comfortable running routes outside or in the slot. Greg Roman says Ja'Wuan James is becoming 'ambidextrous' playing left or right tackle. The Giants have reportedly claimed Jaylon Moore off waivers.

news

Mailbag: Will Ronnie Stanley Play Week 1?

Will the Ravens use more three tight end sets? Which players are candidates to be cut and re-signed? How many defensive backs will the Ravens keep?

news

Armed With 16 Different Punts, Jordan Stout Is Feeling Punter Swag

Fourth-round rookie Jordan Stout has charisma, plus the talent and drive to be an exceptional NFL punter.

news

Late for Work 8/24: With Gus Edwards Out, Could Ravens Have Interest in Kenyan Drake?

How will Isaiah Likely fit in the offense? Justin Tucker and Patrick Ricard are among the top 10 active undrafted players. Undrafted rookie inside linebacker Josh Ross is Pro Football Focus' highest-graded rookie through Week 2 of the preseason. Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera on the Ravens' preseason win streak: 'You play every game to win.'

news

News & Notes: Tyler Linderbaum Returns to Practice; Updates on Ronnie Stanley, Tyus Bowser

Ronnie Stanley and Tyus Bowser were not on the practice field Tuesday. Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson participated in his first Ravens practice.

news

Gus Edwards Placed on Reserve/PUP, Out At Least Four Games

Running back Gus Edwards will be sidelined for at least the first four weeks of the regular season as he rehabs his knee.

Find Tickets
Find Tickets Here
Advertising