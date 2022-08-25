News & Notes: Kyle Hamilton Leaves Early With 'Nothing Serious' As Ravens Manage Workloads

Broderick Washington Sees Pass Rush as Key Ingredient for Defensive Line

The Ravens have made no secret of wanting to improve their pass rush, and they're looking for some of that juice to come from the defensive line.

Rookie defensive Travis Jones showed potential as an inside pass rusher before injuring his knee Sunday, and third-year tackle Broderick Washington believes Baltimore's defensive line can be elite. The Ravens got just 5.5 sacks from their defensive line last year.

"I think we can be the best defensive line in the league, honestly," Washington said. "Last year we were No. 1 stopping the run and I think pass-rushing as a whole group, everybody's gotten way better.

"We do more than just stopping the run. Stopping the run comes first, and then we've got to get to the quarterback to help our guys out on the back end. For us to be considered elite, we've got to put it all together as a whole."

Washington said Jones' injury has not diminished the defensive line's determination.