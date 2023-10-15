Kyle Hamilton Explains His Side of Ejection From London Game

Oct 15, 2023 at 03:36 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

Hamilton
Ian Walton/AP Photo
S Kyle Hamilton

Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton was as surprised as anyone to be ejected from Sunday's game in London, and he explained his side of what happened afterwards.

Hamilton was ejected in the third quarter after a helmet-to-helmet hit on wide receiver Chris Moore, a former Raven. Moore was ruled out with a concussion.

Hamilton said he had his eyes on quarterback Ryan Tannehill when he threw the ball and was just driving on it.

"I turned to look at the receiver [for a] split second," Hamilton said. "[I] hit him [and] tried to get the ball out. He came up, shaken up, unfortunately, so praying for him. Hopefully, he's doing well.

"Nothing malicious about it from my perspective. I wasn't trying to hurt him. I wasn't trying to do anything bad. I was just trying to get the ball out."

Hamilton knew a flag was going to be thrown, but he didn't know at first that he was ejected and the referees on the field didn't have an explanation for Hamilton or Head Coach John Harbaugh on why, suggesting that the call to eject Hamilton may have come from league monitors.

"They didn't know on the field. It came from New York, I guess," Harbaugh said. "[They'll] have to explain to us why. That's not something we've seen before. That's a new one, as far as I'm concerned."

Hamilton said it was emotionally tough not to finish the game because his mother and brother traveled to London to watch him play and it's his brother's birthday. He said he felt bad for the way he reacted.

"Heat of the moment. I wish I could take it back right now. I wasn't trying to hurt anybody's feelings or anything," Hamilton said.

"I don't have really any quarrels with the call itself, but obviously, I just don't want to be ejected. But, at the end of the day, the story is not about me. We came out here and got a win. Everybody was locked in [and] focused. Shoutout Geno [Stone]. He got another pick. It just goes to show how deep we are as a team."

Stone stepped in for Hamilton and got a game-changing interception on the Titans' next drive, helping flip the momentum after Tennessee had narrowed the Ravens' lead to five points.

"Kyle is a physical player," Stone said. "It was a bang-bang play. It happens. It's football. I've seen worse and guys not get thrown out. But at least we have guys that can fill in. Kyle will be back."

