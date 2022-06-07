Ravens Top Draft Pick Kyle Hamilton Signs Rookie Contract

Jun 07, 2022 at 05:11 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

0607-hamilton
Baltimore Ravens/Baltimore Ravens
S Kyle Hamilton signs contract.

The Ravens' top draft pick in 2022 has been signed. Safety Kyle Hamilton inked his rookie deal on Tuesday, becoming the sixth rookie from this year's class under contract.

The 14th overall pick in this year's draft, Hamilton has already impressed during the rookie camp and OTA's as a versatile safety with the potential to be an impact player from Day 1. He was widely regarded as the top safety in the draft with the potential to become a star player with superb range and ball skills.

"He is – as advertised," Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald said. "He's doing the things that we're expecting him to do. Really, with any rookie and the young guys, the challenge for them is keep finding new stuff to screw up.

"He right on schedule, but we don't tell him that – try to provide some sense of urgency for him. But he'll get there. [I'm] really pleased with Kyle."

The Ravens have also signed first-round center Tyler Linderbaum, third-round defensive tackle Travis Jones, fourth-round tight end Isaiah Likely, fourth-round corner Damarion Williams and sixth-round running back Tyler Badie. With his contract signed, Hamilton can continue focusing on learning Baltimore's defense and quickly realizing his potential.

"It's pretty surreal, just being out here and being a Baltimore Raven," Hamilton said. "It's a dream come true. I get the opportunity to come out here, get better, make mistakes and learn from them. I have great coaches who have been helping me throughout this weekend, and I'm excited to build on it."

