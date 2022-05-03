Ravens Announce Official Rookie Jersey Numbers

The Ravens have released the jersey numbers for their 2022 draft class.

Here's the list:

S Kyle Hamilton – No. 14

C Tyler Linderbaum - No. 64

OLB David Ojabo – No. 90

DT Travis Jones – No. 98

OT Daniel Faalele - No. 77

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis – No. 5

TE Charlie Kolar – No. 88

P Jordan Stout – No. 11

TE Isaiah Likely – No. 80

CB Damarion Williams - No. 22

RB Tyler Badie – No. 30

Hamilton wore No. 14 at Notre Dame and was also the 14th overall pick in the draft.

Linderbaum wore No. 65 at Iowa, but that number belongs to offensive lineman Patrick Mekari.

Ojabo wore No. 55 at Michigan, which was worn by Ravens great Terrell Suggs. Ravens outside linebackers who have worn No. 90 include Pernell McPhee and Za'Darius Smith.

Jones wore No. 57 at Connecticut but will switch to No. 98 in Baltimore.

Faalele wore No. 78 in college, but that number belongs to defensive tackle Michael Pierce. Faalele chose No. 77 which has been worn by Matt Birk, Orlando Brown Sr. and Ryan Jensen.

Armour-Davis wore No. 5 at Alabama and will continue with that number, worn last year by Marquis "Hollywood" Brown who was traded to Arizona last week.

Kolar will also keep his college number, joining Dennis Pitta among Ravens who have worn No 88.

Stout wore No. 98 at Penn State, but punters must wear numbers from 1-19 according to NFL rules.

Likely wore No. 4 at Coastal Carolina, but that number belongs to veteran Ravens punter Sam Koch.

Williams will take No. 22 which has been worn the past 11 seasons by cornerback Jimmy Smith. Williams wore No. 6 at Houston, but that number belongs to inside linebacker Patrick Queen.