Ravens Announce Official Rookie Jersey Numbers

May 03, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

jersey nums wide

The Ravens have released the jersey numbers for their 2022 draft class.

Here's the list:

S Kyle Hamilton – No. 14

C Tyler Linderbaum - No. 64

OLB David Ojabo – No. 90

DT Travis Jones – No. 98

OT Daniel Faalele - No. 77

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis – No. 5

TE Charlie Kolar – No. 88

P Jordan Stout – No. 11

TE Isaiah Likely – No. 80

CB Damarion Williams - No. 22

RB Tyler Badie – No. 30

Hamilton wore No. 14 at Notre Dame and was also the 14th overall pick in the draft.

Linderbaum wore No. 65 at Iowa, but that number belongs to offensive lineman Patrick Mekari.

Ojabo wore No. 55 at Michigan, which was worn by Ravens great Terrell Suggs. Ravens outside linebackers who have worn No. 90 include Pernell McPhee and Za'Darius Smith.

Jones wore No. 57 at Connecticut but will switch to No. 98 in Baltimore.

Faalele wore No. 78 in college, but that number belongs to defensive tackle Michael Pierce. Faalele chose No. 77 which has been worn by Matt Birk, Orlando Brown Sr. and Ryan Jensen.

Armour-Davis wore No. 5 at Alabama and will continue with that number, worn last year by Marquis "Hollywood" Brown who was traded to Arizona last week.

Kolar will also keep his college number, joining Dennis Pitta among Ravens who have worn No 88.

Stout wore No. 98 at Penn State, but punters must wear numbers from 1-19 according to NFL rules.

Likely wore No. 4 at Coastal Carolina, but that number belongs to veteran Ravens punter Sam Koch.

Williams will take No. 22 which has been worn the past 11 seasons by cornerback Jimmy Smith. Williams wore No. 6 at Houston, but that number belongs to inside linebacker Patrick Queen.

Badie wore No. 1 at Missouri but will switch to No. 30 in Baltimore.

Related Content

news

How Ravens Can Fill Remaining Needs

Bringing back Justin Houston and signing a veteran wide receiver are options the Ravens may consider to fill out their roster.

news

What Mink Thinks: Lamar Jackson Is Set Up Better for Success, Even After Trade

The loss of good friend and top receiver Marquise Brown hurts but improving the offensive line will help Lamar Jackson thrive again.

news

Late for Work 5/3: Kyle Hamilton Is Defensive Rookie of the Year Pick

The Ravens' wide receiver group is last in post-draft rankings. A pundit says wide receiver is the fifth-most important position on the Ravens' offense. Baltimore reportedly uses unrestricted free-agent tender on Justin Houston. The Ravens rise in post-draft power rankings.

news

Inside a Historic Fourth Round of Ravens' 2022 NFL Draft

NBC Sports' Peter King gave an inside look at the Ravens' record six fourth-round picks in the fourth round.

news

Short- And Long-Term Outlooks for Ravens 2022 Draft Class

The Ravens will look for instant impacts from their first-round picks, while their top selection on Day 2 will have to wait but has tremendous upside.

news

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Coaches Kids at Louisville With Teddy Bridgewater

Lamar Jackson returned to his college stomping grounds this weekend, alongside fellow Cardinal Teddy Bridgewater, to take part in a youth football event.

news

Around the AFC North: Draft Recap; Mel Kiper Gives B Grade to Every Rival

Kenny Pickett gets his wish, a chance to be the Steelers' next franchise quarterback. Browns take a wide receiver with their top pick. Safety Dax Hill could be the Bengals' next impact rookie.

news

Late for Work 5/2: Steelers Drafted Wide Receiver Ravens Wanted

The Ravens' roster construction hints at a return to their strengths of 2019. One pundit believes the Ravens should go "all-in" for wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

news

Late for Work 5/1: Ravens Get Straight A's in 2022 NFL Draft Grades

Pundits agree, the Ravens had one of the best drafts. Individual reactions to the Ravens' Day 3 selections. Ravens didn't select a wide receiver after trading Marquise "Hollywood" Brown on Day 1.

news

Rumor Mill: Ravens Undrafted Free Agents Tracker

Here are the latest reports on the undrafted free agents who agreed to come to Baltimore following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL draft.

news

Sam Koch's Future Uncertain After Ravens Draft Punter

Sam Koch, the Ravens' punter since 2006, could be departing after Baltimore drafted Jordan Stout in the fourth round.

Join Us For Beach Bash
Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising