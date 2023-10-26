Why Kyle Van Noy Is Not Surprised By His Hot Start (And You Shouldn't Be Either)

"I always feel like I've been undervalued and underestimated," Van Noy said. "When teams get me, it's a surprise like, 'Woah, we didn't know you could do this!' I'm like, 'Well, were you watching film?' It's me being the player I am and having that chip on my shoulder."

The chip on Van Noy's shoulder has practically become an appendage by this point. The Detroit Lions drafted him early in the second round (No. 40 overall) in 2014, but Van Noy didn't see much playing time. He had zero starts, 16 tackles, and one sack in his first two seasons.

Van Noy said his position coach in Detroit told him he was a good player, but that the team didn't know where to play him. Midway through his third season, Van Noy was traded by new General Manager Bob Quinn to the New England Patriots.

Van Noy won a Super Bowl with the Patriots in that first partial season with them, then had a breakout season the following year in 2017 and was a big part of another Super Bowl victory. Van Noy was a versatile, key player in Bill Belichick's defense for four seasons.