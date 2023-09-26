Reports: Kyle Van Noy Is Visiting Ravens Again

Van Noy visited the Ravens in July and did not sign, but mounting injuries at outside linebacker may have increased the possibility of him reaching an agreement with Baltimore.

The Ravens are dealing with several injuries at the position that have left them thin. Tyus Bowser (knee) has been on the non-football injury list since the start of training camp. Odafe Oweh (ankle) did not play in Sunday's loss to the Colts and David Ojabo left the game after four snaps with an ankle injury. Rookie fourth-round outside linebacker Tavius Robinson played 55 defensive snaps and Jeremiah Moon played 46 in his first career NFL game.

Van Noy, 32, has been a consistent pass rusher throughout his career, notching at least five sacks in each of the past four seasons. A versatile and productive linebacker with extensive experience in multiple systems, Van Noy spent last season with the Los Angeles Chargers, starting 13 games and notching 46 tackles, five sacks, three passes defensed and nine quarterback hits.