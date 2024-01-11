Lamar Jackson Named AFC Offensive Player of the Month

Jackson was 13-3 as Baltimore's starting quarterback this season with career bests in completions (307), completion percentage (67.2) and passing yards (3,678), while also rushing for a team-high 821 yards. Jackson believes he's a better player now than in 2019 when he won the MVP.

"[I'm more] experienced, I would say, and just knowing more just from seeing so much," Jackson said. "In my six years, I've just seen a lot. I'd say that's where I've grown the most.

"I believe everything plays its part – maturity, footwork, studying – everything. I'm just trying to be a better player and just trying to be a great player at this high-level game we're playing. I'm just trying to get better at everything, so I believe that's what's helping me out with the accuracy."