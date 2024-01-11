Lamar Jackson Named AFC Offensive Player of the Month

Lamar Jackson is the favorite to win the MVP, and his strong finish to the regular season has earned him another honor.
Jackson has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Month for December/January, after leading the Ravens on a late-season surge that propelled them to the AFC North title and No. 1 seed. It's the third time in Jackson's career that he has been named conference offensive player of the month.
Starting their December schedule after a bye in Week 13, the Ravens won their next four games against the Rams, Jaguars, 49ers and Dolphins. Jackson was superb during that stretch, completing 79-of-123 passes (64.2%) for 1,060 yards and 11 touchdowns while throwing just two interceptions and running for 247 yards.
Jackson was at his best in Week 17, throwing five touchdown passes during Baltimore's 56-19 rout over Miami that clinched the division and the AFC's top seed.
Jackson was 13-3 as Baltimore's starting quarterback this season with career bests in completions (307), completion percentage (67.2) and passing yards (3,678), while also rushing for a team-high 821 yards. Jackson believes he's a better player now than in 2019 when he won the MVP.
"[I'm more] experienced, I would say, and just knowing more just from seeing so much," Jackson said. "In my six years, I've just seen a lot. I'd say that's where I've grown the most.
"I believe everything plays its part – maturity, footwork, studying – everything. I'm just trying to be a better player and just trying to be a great player at this high-level game we're playing. I'm just trying to get better at everything, so I believe that's what's helping me out with the accuracy."
The other times Jackson won AFC Offensive Player of the Month were September 2022 and November 2019.