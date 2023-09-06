'Back And Better,' Lamar Jackson Is Anxious to Debut Ravens' New Offense

The Ravens built a run-heavy offense around Jackson when he was on his first contract. After giving him the richest deal in NFL history (at the time), it's now Jackson's time to take the next step as a passer. He has an aggressive coordinator, the weapons, and the tools.

"I think all of us inside of these four walls know his capabilities. We always have," Bateman said. "I think we've got a good offensive coordinator that puts him in the right positions to use his strengths the best way. I think we're definitely excited to see that."

Behind all the hype about the weapons, the projections and predictions, there's been a lot of work put into turning high expectations into positive results. That is what Harbaugh is excited to see.

"Lamar is a confident guy, and he's confident because he's another guy that works so hard at it," Harbaugh said. "Lamar has put everything into it. He has been out here. He's been studying day and night. He's been working on all of his fundamentals, and he's ready to go. And like we said last week, he's ready to be on point with everything he does."

But there are those outside the Ravens' walls who still think it won't work. Count ESPN analyst and former Steelers running back Merril Hoge among those who don't think Jackson is ready to flourish as a higher volume passer.

"The way they're talking about it, they're going to ask Lamar to do something he's not good at, he's never shown he's good at, and that's playing a pro-style, traditional NFL offense," Hoge said.

Maybe that fired up Jackson. He wasn't asked about it directly. But when asked whether he feels ready to show people the quarterback he's always envisioned himself to be, Jackson nodded.