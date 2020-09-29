Lamar Jackson Call Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs 'Our Kyptonite'

There was a clear winner in the much-anticipated Lamar Jackson vs. Patrick Mahomes MVP showdown on "Monday Night Football," and it wasn't Jackson.

Jackson fell to Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs for a third time in his young career with a 34-20 defeat at M&T Bank Stadium.

Jackson is 21-1 against everybody else and 0-3 against Mahomes and the Chiefs. Everyone knows that if the Ravens are going to reach their Super Bowl aspirations, they're going to have to beat Kansas City, and they haven't done it yet.

The first question Jackson got in his post-game presser was about losing to the Chiefs for a third time.

"Our kryptonite," Jackson said before the question was finished.

What bothers Jackson most about Monday's loss probably isn't that he lost the media battle in his head-to-head matchup with Mahomes, who he called "outstanding."

Mahomes was on a different level. He threw for 385 yards and four touchdowns – one underhand, one perfectly lofted 20-yard pass under pressure, one 49-yard bomb, and another to an offensive lineman. A quarterback honestly couldn't play much better than Mahomes did Monday night.

Losing to Mahomes probably isn't what bothers Jackson most though. It's that he lost the battle with the Chiefs defense too. It wasn't a high-scoring shootout between two of the NFL's most exciting quarterbacks. It was a blowout that was worse than even the scoreboard showed.

Jackson threw for a career-low 97 passing yards and rarely even tested the Chiefs down the field. He completed just 15 of 27 passes and fumbled twice. He had few words for the performance.

"We just weren't on point tonight," Jackson said. "Low safeties. It looked like the same thing Tennessee did to me, to be honest."

Jackson was referring to the Ravens' stunning divisional playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans last season, which kept them from an AFC championship matchup with the Chiefs. That Titans game had a similar feel with the Ravens coming out very sluggish offensively before getting a little momentum late.