Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry Among Ravens at First Day of Work

The Ravens are back in the building.
Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers and Tyler Linderbaum were among the players who returned to the Under Armour Performance Center Monday morning for the first day of the team's voluntary offseason workout program.
After winning the Most Valuable Player award for the second time in 2023, Jackson is eager to begin his second offseason working with Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken.
Baltimore made one of the NFL's biggest moves this offseason signing Henry, who leads the league in rushing yards (9,502) since he was drafted entering the league in 2016. At his introductory press conference, Henry expressed how eager he was to team up with Jackson, and their offseason collaboration has begun.
Pro Bowl center Linderbaum returns as the anchor of a revamped offensive line that will replace three starters from last season. Head Coach John Harbaugh has called Linderbaum the best center in the NFL, and his work ethic is a key to his success.
After leading the Ravens in catches (77) and receiving yards (858) last season as a rookie, Flowers clearly had pep in his step to be back.
"We're building this team the right way," Harbaugh said last week. "We're very excited to get started up next week with our players coming back [for the offseason conditioning program], and we think the future is extremely bright."