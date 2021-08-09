Lamar Jackson Discusses His Experience on COVID-19 List, Vaccine

Jackson said he was crushed when informed that he had tested positive for a second time.

"What the … again?" Jackson said. "It was crazy. I was heartbroken. Right before camp, it was like, 'Not again. Not right now.' But it's over with."

The NFL has stricter protocols for unvaccinated players, and Jackson was asked if he worried about putting the Ravens at a competitive disadvantage.

"No, I'm just going to follow the NFL protocols as much as I can, the best as I can," Jackson said. "I'm not worried about it. Last year I came off COVID, I felt like we did pretty good. This year I'm trying to do the same thing."

Jackson praised backup quarterbacks Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley in his absence, but the 2019 NFL MVP said it was difficult to watch his teammates start training camp without him.

"I think I'm mentally handling it well right now," Jackson said. "I'm back. I'm feeling good. When I was at home, I wasn't doing too good because I was missing my guys. I'm watching highlights on Instagram and Twitter. I'm like, 'I wish I was out there, they're looking good. Snoop [Huntley], Trace, they're throwing the ball, flying around. Guys making great catches, tight ends working, defense working. It was like, 'I need to be back out there with my guys.'"

Jackson missed the first eight practices of training camp before his return on Saturday, and he hopes to make up for that lost time as quickly as possible. Jackson said he threw to his cousins in his backyard while he was away, and he remained in touch with the coaching staff.